Chandigarh: HC grants anticipatory bail to owner of pharma company in illegal sale of Remdesivir case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to one Paramjit Arora, and regular bail to five others, who had been arrested for the alleged illegal sale of antiviral drug Remdesivir in Chandigarh.

The bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill, while hearing the bail pleas of the accused, granted bail to Paramjit Arora and others while stating, “The petitioner is raising a plea of alibi and further, at one point of time, he had been granted interim bail by the Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh. Besides, the petitioner’s role is a matter under investigation. Therefore, this Court is inclined to grant ad-interim anticipatory bail to the petitioner.”

As per the prosecution, the accused were arrested on a tip-off about an illegal deal related to Remdesivir at a Sector 17 hotel. A raid was conducted and six people were arrested. Upon verification, stock of 3000 Remdesivir injections was found at Health Biotech Limited in Baddi. The MRP tags were being pasted on the injections by the suspects. Though director, Gaurav Chawla, claimed that he is authorised to manufacture and export the medicine, he failed to produce any relevant documents. The export of Remdesevir is banned since April 11. The accused had gathered in Chandigarh from different places to collect the stock. A case was registered at PS 17, under the charges of forgery, cheating, Section 7 of the Essential Commodity Act and under Section 27 of the Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Advocate Kanika Ahuja, counsel for Paramjit Arora, said that her client has nothing to do with the accused arrested from Taj Hotel and from whose possession a letter was recovered. The letter, Ahuja said, was the permission sought by Health Biotech (the petitioner’s company) from the government of Himachal Pradesh, to supply the Remdesivir injections and Favipiravir tablets in the domestic market. Mere recovery of the said letter is not a ground to infer offences under Sections 420 and 120-B of IPC.

The five other accused who got bail on Tuesday were KP Francis, 59, Philip Jacob, 47, Susheel Kumar, 38, Prabhat Tyagi, 48, Gaurav Chawla.