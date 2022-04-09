Chandigarh: HC dismisses plea of controversial realtor, imposes Rs 1L fine

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the petition of controversial property dealer Ram Lal Chaudhary, seeking the transfer of the three complaints against him to another senior police officer posted in Chandigarh from the current UT Police SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while dismissing the plea imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Chaudhary, to be deposited with the High Court Lawyers’ Welfare Fund within a period of four months.

The SDPO (South) Shruti Arora, Chandigarh Police, in the affidavit filed, stated the Chaudhary’s antecedents and the pendency of the number of criminal cases of similar nature against him.

The UT Police in reply submitted before the HC said that it is Chaudhary’s modus operandi that he, with the intention to cheat, approaches someone, who might be looking for connections in the higher authorities, and in that process, has duped many.

Justice Sangwan said, “A perusal of the FIRs which are referred to against the petitioner reveals that all the complainants who are from different places are alleging that the petitioner approached them to get their work done and also allured them to part away with huge amount of money.”

Justice Sangwan added, “From the bare perusal of the FIRs as well as affidavit of the SDPO (South), Chandigarh, I find that Kuldeep Singh Chahal, prior to his posting by deputation in Chandigarh, was posted as SSP, Mohali and Tarn Taran and since the complaints against the petitioner are pending at both the places, he has adopted a novel method to level allegations against senior police officers without any basis that he is being harassed by involving him in false cases, whereas the cases has been registered against the petitioner after conducting enquiry and giving him notice to appear and petitioner now stands arrested.”

The present petition is filed just to create ground of defence as the petitioner knew about the serious allegations against him, wherein as per enquiries it is found, he has duped and cheated number of persons worth crores, added Justice Sangwan while dismissing the petition of Chaudhary with a cost.

Chaudhary is currently named in as many as eight FIRs, as per the police.