Chandigarh: HC dismisses bail plea of stalker, says accused has defiled womanhood

DISMISSING THE bail plea of an alleged stalker who is also accused of circulating ‘objectionable’ photos of the victim among her in-laws and her father’s friends, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said the courts being the tools of social justice must ensure that society is protected from such elements.

“What has been done by the petitioner has caused immense harm to the complainant side and that such like nefarious activities on the net … of blackmailing, seducing by such mischievous and clever persons need to be curbed,” the judgment passed by Justice Fateh Deep Singh reads.

In the case registered in November 2018 at Sector 49 police station, Rahul Nagpal is accused of stalking the victim and circulating her ‘objectionable’ photos whenever he would hear that someone was approaching the victim’s family for her marriage. Though the matter is said to have been compromised in October 2017, the accused did not desist from blackmailing and torturing her, according to the complainant in the case. She ultimately married in January 2018 but the accused forwarded the photos even to her in-laws. In November 2018, the photos were sent to acquaintances of the victim’s father after which the FIR was registered.

According to the case details, the accused and the victim were friends in 2017 when they were pursuing an engineering course. The photos were clicked during the period. Nagpal’s counsel before the court argued that it was a motivated case and the two had been in a consensual relationship. However, the Chandigarh Police in the court submitted that the accused time and again circulated the “morphed” pictures of the victim.

“The conduct of the petitioner in ensuring that the engagements on earlier occasions of the victim are called off every time and sending of such objectionable photographs on the net and to the in-laws of the girl, friends and acquaintances of the complainant side are matters which reflect upon the revengeful attitude of the petitioner. While doing so by his acts, he has defiled the womanhood and has tried to bring disrepute to a newly married bride for a motivated cause,” the order reads.