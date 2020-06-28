Chandigarh: HC declines pre-arrest bail to woman accused of provoking people against police in containment zone

While the accused before the HC claimed that she has been falsely implicated in the case, the UT Police told the court that she is specifically named in the FIR and had an active role in instigating the people against the police, when they were in Kachhi Colony of Dhanas. (Representational) While the accused before the HC claimed that she has been falsely implicated in the case, the UT Police told the court that she is specifically named in the FIR and had an active role in instigating the people against the police, when they were in Kachhi Colony of Dhanas. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declined to grant anticipatory bail to a Chandigarh woman accused of instigating and provoking the people of her locality to throw stones on the police last month at a containment zone in Dhanas.

“The petitioner prima facie acted in an irresponsible manner by not only obstructing the public servants in discharging their official duties, but due to the provocation and instigation by the petitioner, the residents of the locality indulged in unruly behaviour and pelted stones on the police,” said a single bench of the HC in the order.

The police party had gone to the locality, which had been declared as a containment zone, to collect a deceased person’s body.

“On account of pelting stones, not only did the petitioner and other accused cause hindrance to the police party in discharge of their official functions, but injuries were also caused to some of the police officials for which they had to be hospitalised,” the UT Police said.

The HC in the order said, the hazardous task was undertaken by the police keeping in mind the protection of the public health of the locality, in view of the current pandemic.

“In the facts and circumstances of the case, no ground is made out to extend the extraordinary concession of anticipatory bail to the petitioner,” the bench said in the order.

