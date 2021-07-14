Chandigarh has vaccinated 71% population, begins drive to jab pregnant women

Keeping in view the studies emphasising on the importance of Covid-19 vaccination among lactating and pregnant women, and with a nod from the Centre, Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women started in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Chandigarh has vaccinated 71 per cent of the population with one dose while Panchkula and Mohali have done 65 per cent and 60.3 per cent with one dose respectively. This data was presented in a meeting chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore here Tuesday.

Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, stated that 71 per cent of the eligible population has been administered at least one dose while only 17 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. She said that they are about to receive more doses of vaccination for the remaining period of the month soon.

“About 71% of the eligible population has been given firsst dose and 17% are fully vaccinated. Currently, about 55,000 doses are available in government hospitals and 45,000 in private hospitals. Further, about 75,000 doses of vaccines have been allocated by Government of India for the remaining period of July 2021 and will be received shortly,” Dr Amandeep Kang stated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Panchkula and Mohali presented their own district figures of vaccination.

The Mohali Deputy Commissioner stated that 60.3% and 9.6% of eligible population has been given first dose and second dose respectively. At present, there are 87 active cases in Mohali.

At the same time, the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner stated that they have 20 active cases and Panchkula has covered 65% and 20% of eligible population with first and second dose respectively. The Deputy Commissioner, UT, Chandigarh stated that they have 93 active cases.

In Chandigarh, there is 0.5 per cent positivity rate as of now. The Director Health Services stated that 11,390 Covid samples have been tested for the city during the last week and the positivity rate was 0.5% with overall recovery rate of 98.4% in the city. She mentioned that 6,20,721 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chandigarh so far.

The UT Administrator appealed to the corporate sector to come forward for the purchase of vaccine from private hospitals on cost-to-cost basis out of CSR funds and donate the same to the government hospitals for further administering to the general public free of cost.

The Administrator advised the hospitals to upgrade the health infrastructure for paediatrics cases and ensure that separate facilities fully equipped with paediatric ventilators are created.

Drive to vaccinate pregnant women

ROCK GARDEN, MUSEUMS, SPAs, CINEMAS TO OPEN

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore allowed Rock Garden and museums to open with Covid protocol. Also, it was decided that cinema halls and spas would also be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

SERO SURVEY— CHILDREN HAVE ANTIBODIES

Dr G D Puri of PGIMER said sero-survey for paediatric cases of 6-18 years age group indicates that there are 62% children in sector areas, 72% in rural and colony areas that have antibodies.

Two OXYGEN PLANTs commissioned

Dr G D Puri of PGIMER said that two oxygen plants each of 1000 Litre Per Minute (LPM) capacity have been commissioned in the PGIMER. The Administrator advised PGIMER to start genome sequencing lab at the earliest.

He stated that they have 45 Covid cases in PGIMER.