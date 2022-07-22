Chandigarh has got surplus rain this year compared to 2021: MeT

CHANDIGARH HAS received surplus seasonal rain (495.3mm) so far during the current monsoon than 2021 which received 258.7mm rain in the months of June and July. The city has received a total of 495.3mm seasonal rain from June 1 to July 21. Sources said the gap will increase more as around 10 days remain.

As per the MeT department, the city had witnessed 129.9mm seasonal rain in June and 128.6mm rainfall in July 2021. Sources said the early arrival of the monsoon can be one of the reasons behind this trend.

Meanwhile, the city has received 32.2mm rain bringing the maximum temperature from 32.0 degrees Celsius to 29.78 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The weather department says the monsoon will deactivate after the next two days with expected moderate rainfall for three days and it will activate again with moderate to heavy rain from July 28.

“The current weather situation suggests the density of the rain will reduce after at least two days. The temperature will also rise comparatively to the current temperature. Though the sky will remain partially cloudy, the temperature will rise. The monsoon will again activate bringing moderate to heavy rain for at least three days from July 28,” Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, said.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position. It is very likely to remain so during the next two days and shift gradually southwards thereafter.

According to the Met department, a cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and neighbourhoods in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence above systems, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy fall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chandigarh and many parts of Haryana on July 22.

The Tricity has started receiving active rainfall from June 30 with 14.2mm rainfall. The maximum rainfall (97.0mm) so far in the current monsoon was received on July 6. Chandigarh has received 495.3mm seasonal rain from June 1 to July 21.

The weather department suggests a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Himachal Pradesh & neighbourhood and another fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood at middle tropospheric levels.