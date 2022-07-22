scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Chandigarh has got surplus rain this year compared to 2021: MeT

As per the MeT department, the city had witnessed 129.9mm seasonal rain in June and 128.6mm rainfall in July 2021. Sources said the early arrival of the monsoon can be one of the reasons behind this trend.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 22, 2022 4:03:04 am
Visitors at plaza in Chandigarh during rain in city. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

CHANDIGARH HAS received surplus seasonal rain (495.3mm) so far during the current monsoon than 2021 which received 258.7mm rain in the months of June and July. The city has received a total of 495.3mm seasonal rain from June 1 to July 21. Sources said the gap will increase more as around 10 days remain.

As per the MeT department, the city had witnessed 129.9mm seasonal rain in June and 128.6mm rainfall in July 2021. Sources said the early arrival of the monsoon can be one of the reasons behind this trend.

Meanwhile, the city has received 32.2mm rain bringing the maximum temperature from 32.0 degrees Celsius to 29.78 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The weather department says the monsoon will deactivate after the next two days with expected moderate rainfall for three days and it will activate again with moderate to heavy rain from July 28.

“The current weather situation suggests the density of the rain will reduce after at least two days. The temperature will also rise comparatively to the current temperature. Though the sky will remain partially cloudy, the temperature will rise. The monsoon will again activate bringing moderate to heavy rain for at least three days from July 28,” Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position. It is very likely to remain so during the next two days and shift gradually southwards thereafter.

According to the Met department, a cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and neighbourhoods in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence above systems, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy fall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Chandigarh and many parts of Haryana on July 22.

The Tricity has started receiving active rainfall from June 30 with 14.2mm rainfall. The maximum rainfall (97.0mm) so far in the current monsoon was received on July 6. Chandigarh has received 495.3mm seasonal rain from June 1 to July 21.

More from Chandigarh

The weather department suggests a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Himachal Pradesh & neighbourhood and another fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood at middle tropospheric levels.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement