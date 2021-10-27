Chandigarh has 11 oxygen beds, 20 doctors for 10,000 people, reveals UT administration

THERE ARE only 11 non-oxygen beds and 21 oxygen beds per 10,000 population in UT Chandigarh, data presented during a health session by the administration on Tuesday claimed.

The data, which was presented during the session of a workshop called “Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond”, also claimed that there are just four ventilator beds and five ICU beds per 10,000 population, while there are just 20 doctors to look after per 10,000 people in Chandigarh — ‘City Beautiful’.

The administration also in the data surmised how they have just 27 nurses per 10,000 population and the UT has only six fully-equipped ambulances to ferry patients. The average daily footfall in Chandigarh hospitals for OPD patients is 6112 and those for in-patient departments was 257.

During Tuesday’s workshop, the officials also highlighted one key health challenge for the UT — the need for more tertiary care centres because of the excessive load on the emergency in existing institutes and peripheral centres.

The administration said that the existing health infrastructure in Chandigarh was of excellent quality but was inadequate because of the pressure the UT faced from patient loads from adjoining states. About 70 to 80 per cent of Covid-19, dengue and malaria patients coming to the UT for treatment were from adjoining areas. “We need to have better health infrastructure in adjoining states also in order to reduce pressure on Chandigarh,” the UT’s Health Secretary informed at the event.

It was also said that infrastructure, manpower, equipment and drugs need to be planned simultaneously. At the same time, it was also discussed how peripheral centres need to be strengthened, with a special focus on emergency services, and the staff hired as regular employees rather than contractual ones.

The UT administration said that in the future it aims to look at teleconsultation, digital connectivity, e-hospitals, e-offices and the rolling out of an expanded range of services at Health & Wellness Centres: emergency, oral, mental, eye, ENT services and elderly and palliative care.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic preparedness, it was informed how Chandigarh has been divided into four zones and rapid response teams have been constituted — consisting of one doctor and paramedical staff, who are adequately trained for screening and transport of suspected cases if required, along with a laboratory technician — to take care of positive patients with special emphasis on elderly and patients with co-morbidities at home.