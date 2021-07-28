Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy CM wants system to help youths get better job opportunities

“This will help them save both time and money in commuting to far off places for their jobs," Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of labour and employment, said chautala (File Photo)

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday directed officers to put in place a system wherein unemployed youths can be taught relevant skills to help them get employment in the area around their place of residence. “This will help them save both time and money in commuting to far off places for their jobs,” Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of labour and employment, said.

Officers, during Wednesday’s meeting, also apprised Dushyant about the coaching being given for government jobs through Gradeup on the employment portal.

“Such a database should be provided on the employment portal, in coordination with all other government departments of the state, so that the details of vacant posts and youths working there on a contract basis can be collected. According to the demand of private industries, modern technical skills will be imparted to the youths so that the right skill can be placed in the right industries. Career counsellors, with the latest technology, should also be appointed in all employment exchanges so that they can guide the registered youths for their employment. Possibilities of providing unemployed registered youths with part-time jobs — ranging from plumbers to house-maids — through the portal itself should also be explored. Officers should also analyse private employment websites and evaluate their updated technology and style of working.”