Chandigarh: Hargunjit Kaur appointed UT’s special finance secretary, Jagjit Singh named director of higher education

Hargunjit Kaur, a 2013 batch IAS of Punjab cadre joined the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday as the special secretary of finance.

Kaur was holding the charge of MD of Punjab State Cooperative Bank in the Punjab government earlier and will take the additional charge of secretary of industries department,secretary of animal husbandary & fisheries, the director of tourism annd special secretary of the House Allotment Committee.

The IAS officer has earlier worked in the Chandigarh administration, from 2007-2011, as Land Acquisition Officer and Assistant Estate Officer. With Kaur joining the administration, some charges were re-assigned.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Prashad, HCS also joined the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday and was posted as Director Industries, Joint Commissioner & Secretary of MC, Chandigarh.



Prashad’s last posting was as joint commissioner, Gurugram.

Before joining State Civil Services, Parshad has been the assistant/deputy advocate general and additional advocate general in Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Also, Jagjit Singh will be Chandigarh’s new director of higher education. He will be replacing Palika Arora, who will be relieved of the said charge.