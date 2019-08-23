Chandigarh: ‘Happy Fridge’ to deposit leftover food for needy

If there is any surplus food left at your home, don’t throw it. You can deposit it in the “Happy Fridge”.

Sunil Patti, a deputy manager with the State Bank of India Mutual Fund started the initiative in a bid to help feed needy people by storing all leftovers in a 300-litre capacity fridge. Patti, who has purchased the fridge, said that it will be positioned at the Radha Krishan temple in Sector 18. “We just want to encourage people to not throw leftover food but get it deposited with us. For example, if a family purchases ten juice packs for guests and five are left they can come to the temple and deposit it with us,” Sunil said.

Only vegetarian food and packed eatables and liquids will be allowed to be stored. “We are hoping that we will be able to feed at least fifty needy people daily. There are so many people who sleep hungry at night and on the other hand, there are so many of us who throw left out food. We want to strike a balance and help the needy,” he added.

Sunil Patti said that he aims to spread this concept of not wasting food everywhere in a bid to have one such “Happy Fridge” in every sector. “If such a concept is put in place in every sector of the city, it will help a large number of people. The temple authorities will take care of whatever is required and provide food according to the availability, free of cost,” he further added.

The concept will be inaugurated by the Chandigarh Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal on account of Janamashtmi.