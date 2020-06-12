Chandigarh: ‘Had to struggle to get son tested despite symptoms’

The pharmacist’s 35-year-old son, who began developing symptoms for COVID-19 on June 2, first went to get himself tested at the flu clinic at GMSH-16. The pharmacist’s 35-year-old son, who began developing symptoms for COVID-19 on June 2, first went to get himself tested at the flu clinic at GMSH-16.

The 60-year-old pharmacist from Sector 16, who tested positive novel coronavirus on Thursday, states that his son, who tested positive on Tuesday, had to struggle to get himself tested despite his aggravating symptoms.

“He have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and we even had to nebulize him twice at home. But despite all his telling symptoms, we had to struggle a lot to finally get him tested,” says the 60-year-old, whose 81-year-old father, 56-year-old wife and five-year-old granddaughter also tested positive on Thursday.

All four family members are currently admitted to GMSH-16.

The pharmacist’s 35-year-old son, who began developing symptoms for COVID-19 on June 2, first went to get himself tested at the flu clinic at GMSH-16. “He went there on the fourth with fever and throat ache, and he was sent back and his worries were dismissed,” says the 35-year-old’s father.

A similar incident had occurred with another patient, a CISF constable from Daria village, who was not tested the first time he visited GMSH-16 with symptoms, but was tested later when his symptoms aggravated and was later found positive for coronavirus.

After the 35-year-old was denied testing at GMSH-16, he quarantined himself at home while his condition deteriorated. “He has had bronchial asthma before, and that just got aggravated. He felt like there was something stuck in his lungs and could hardly breathe. We had to nebulize him at home to ease his discomfort,” says the pharmacist.

After the government facility denied testing, the family approached a few private doctors who dismissed his symptoms as a seasonal viral infection and asked them not to worry. “However, finally we met a private doctor who said we should get testing done from a private lab if need be because my son’s symptoms were indicative of COVID-19,” says the 60-year-old.

The pharmacist then booked a test for his son from a private laboratory where he finally got tested on Monday, and his results came positive on Tuesday. “We had to pay Rs 4,500 for a private facility when we could have got him tested at a government hospital for free, when he clearly had serious symptoms for the disease,” says the pharmacist.

“After screening so many people, our staff has become quite good at screening who needs to be tested who doesn’t. Not everyone with flu-like symptoms need to be tested, and we would rather send them home than expose them at the hospital when their symptoms don’t seem to indicate COVID-19,” says Dr V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendent at GMSH-16, adding that it has rarely happened that people who are sent back without testing later develop more serious symptoms of COVID-19.

Six more test positive

Apart from the family of four who tested positive on Thursday, two workplace contacts of the family also tested positive. One contact is a 24-year-old man who lives in Sector 16 as well, and another is a 34-year-old from Dhanas.

There are now a total of 332 COVID-19 patients reported in the city, out of whom 36 are active cases while the rest have been discharged.

