Administrator’s Advisory Council meet: Kataria calls for enhanced night patrolling, dedicated, well-trained cyber team

The ongoing efforts to rehabilitate beggars and trace missing children came under focus during a meeting of the chairpersons of the Standing Committees of the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC) held on Saturday at the UT Secretariat under the chairmanship of UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.
The meeting reviewed a wide range of developmental initiatives, social welfare measures, law and order issues and citizen-centric services in the union Territory, said an official of UT.
The meeting was attended by H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, Chandigarh; Vivek Partap Singh, Principal Secretary to the Governor; Mandip Singh Brar, Home Secretary; Diprava Lakra, Finance Secretary; and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration.
The Law and Order Standing Committee, chaired by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), stressed the need for stronger measures to combat cyber fraud and enhance public safety. The Director General of Police briefed the council on ongoing public awareness campaigns against cybercrime.
Emphasising the growing threat of cyber fraud, the Administrator called for enhanced night patrolling and the creation of a dedicated, well-trained cyber team, observing that cybercrime erodes public trust and creates fear among citizens.
The Social Welfare Standing Committee, chaired by Satya Pal Jain, discussed a range of issues including revision of pension benefits for nearly 25,000 families, allocation of land for a Majdoor Bhavan, provision of evening dispensaries and management of stray cattle. Officials informed the meeting that sustained efforts are underway to rehabilitate beggars, trace missing children and upgrade the Prayas Building in Sector 38 to strengthen rehabilitation infrastructure.
The Administrator suggested providing psychiatric counselling to child beggars to aid their recovery, build confidence and help them share their backgrounds more comfortably, which would also assist police investigations.
Environmental concerns were reviewed by the Environment Standing Committee, chaired by Gian Chand Gupta, former Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The committee emphasised strengthening waste management systems, improving construction and demolition waste handling, greater use of treated water, expansion of green cover, control of air pollution and discouragement of single-use plastic. Officials said several initiatives had already been implemented, while others were nearing completion.
The Education Standing Committee, chaired by Jatinder Pal Malhotra, raised concerns over excessive non-teaching workload on teachers, pending promotions, delays in decision-making, introduction of skill-based courses and the need to upgrade sports infrastructure. The Administrator agreed to necessary improvements, while officials outlined progress under various Central government schemes.
The Art, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Committee, chaired by Harmohinder Singh Lucky, called for better inter-departmental coordination for tourism development. The Transportation Committee, chaired by Vijay Pal, discussed three-wheeler parking, EV policy incentives, cycle tracks and employment issues linked to e-buses.
The Sports Committee, led by Sanjay Tandon, deliberated on awards and sports facilities, while the Health Committee, chaired by Dr Raj Bahadur, reviewed delays in specialised services due to recruitment issues. The Peripheral Area Development Committee, chaired by Subhash Chawla, highlighted the need to improve city entry points and curb stray cattle from neighbouring states.
