Administrator’s Advisory Council meet: Kataria calls for enhanced night patrolling, dedicated, well-trained cyber team

The ongoing efforts to rehabilitate beggars and trace missing children came under focus during a meeting of the chairpersons of the Standing Committees of the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC) held on Saturday at the UT Secretariat under the chairmanship of UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

The meeting reviewed a wide range of developmental initiatives, social welfare measures, law and order issues and citizen-centric services in the union Territory, said an official of UT.

The meeting was attended by H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, Chandigarh; Vivek Partap Singh, Principal Secretary to the Governor; Mandip Singh Brar, Home Secretary; Diprava Lakra, Finance Secretary; and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration.