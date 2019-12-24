Chandigarh GST scam: Police write to excise dept, seek records of five companies

The multicrore GST scam involved five companies — four dealing in scrap and one in export of electrical goods. (Representational Image) The multicrore GST scam involved five companies — four dealing in scrap and one in export of electrical goods. (Representational Image)

THE CHANDIGARH Police has sent a letter to the UT excise and taxation department urging them to provide all the relevant records related to multicrore GST scam involving five companies — four dealing in scrap and one in export of electrical goods.

The five companies caused a loss of at least Rs 24 crore to the UT Administration by submitting fake invoices of sales/purchase of Rs 74 crore. Police have lodged five FIRs in the last one week despite the fact that Commissioner of Excise and Taxation Department, Mandip Singh Brar, ordered lodging FIRs against six companies in August 2019.

The FIRs against two companies were lodged on December 13 and three other companies were booked on December 16. Interestingly, the excise and taxation department is yet to start legal proceedings against another company called M/s R D Trading Company at Burail in Sector 45. An internal probe of the UT excise and taxation department established that M/s RD Trading Company had caused a loss of Rs 2.32 crore.

Sources said a letter to the UT excise and taxation department was sent on December 20. The department should send all the records along with the complaints. In the absence of fake invoices and bills, the matter cannot be pursued. Owners of all the booked companies are absconding. They are missing from their houses. Raids are being conducted to nab them.

The booked companies and their owners comprised Abhishek Modgil, owner of M/s Mahadev Metals; Rajat Mittal, owner of M/s RJ Enterprises at Makhanmajra; Pankaj Gautam of Mohali; and Rupinder Singh Harika of Patiala, of M/S HS Group; Anuradha, owner of M/s AK Trading and Co; and Rajeev Kumar, proprietor of M/s Vinita Enterprises.

DSP (EOW) Sukhraj Katewa was not available for comment.

Inspector Sohan Lal Sharma of EOW said, “We have written a letter to the department concerned seeking all the records. Only one of the suspects, Anuradha, had joined the police investigation before the registration of FIR. No one else had joined the investigation. Raids are being conducted to nab them.”

The five in the dock

-Abhishek Modgil, owner of M/s Mahadev Metals, caused a loss of Rs 4.02 crore, submitted fake invoices of sales and purchase of Rs 20.46 crore.

-Rajat Mittal, owner of M/s RJ Enterprises at Makhanmajra in Sector 12, Panchkula, caused a loss of Rs 96.27 lakh, submitted fake bills of Rs 4.78 crore.

-Pankaj Gautam of Mohali and Rupinder Singh Harika of Patiala, of M/S HS Group in Sector 9, caused a loss of Rs 2.88 crore.

-Anuradha, owner of M/s AK Trading and Co at Khuda Jassu, caused a loss of Rs 9.10 crore, submitted fake bills of Rs 21.67 crore.

-Rajeev Kumar of M/s Vinita Enterprises at Dhanas village, where a dental clinic was being operated, caused a loss of Rs 5.10 crore, submitted fake bills of sales/purchase of Rs 25.04 crore.

