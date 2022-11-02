Chandigarh GST revenue sees 28% rise in October

Chandigarh has witnessed a 28 per cent growth in the collection of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in October 2022, compared to last year in October. The collection went up to Rs 203 crore, while in October 2021, the revenue generation was Rs 158 crore.

Meanwhile, in September this year, UT witnessed a hike of 35 per cent in GST collection, at Rs 206 crore, which was Rs 54 crore more than the revenue of Rs 152 crore generated in September 2021.

Similarly, in August as well, Chandigarh, saw a growth of 24 per cent in GST collection, which stood at Rs 179 crore, which was Rs 35 crore more than the revenue of Rs 144 crore generated during the same month last year.

In July, the UT witnessed just 4 per cent growth in GST collection as it was Rs 176 crore, which was Rs 7 crore more than the revenue of Rs 169 crore generated during July, 2021, while in June, the UT registered a 41 per cent increase in collection as it stood at Rs 170 crore, which was Rs 50 crore more than the revenue of Rs 120 crore generated during the same month a year before.

In May, the UT registered an increase of 29 per cent in collection. It stood at Rs 167 crore, which was Rs 37 crore more than the revenue of Rs 130 crore generated during the same month in 2021 while in April, the GST collections in the UT had seen a 22 per cent jump as the collection stood at Rs 249 crore against Rs 203 crore collected during the same month last year.

In March, the tax collection was Rs 184 crore, 11 per cent more than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021 and in February, the collection was Rs 178 crore, that is a growth of 20 per cent as it was up from Rs 149 crore collected during February last year.