Chandigarh’s GST collection witnesses increase of 5 per cent in February

Chandigarh’s collection of goods and services tax (GST) witnessed an increase of 5 per cent in the city in February this year as compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2022.

According to the details by the Ministry of Finance, the collection of the GST for the month of February this year was recorded as Rs 188 crore while it was Rs 178 crore during the month of February last year.

A growth of 20 per cent was seen in February last year, with collections of Rs 178 crore which was up from Rs 149 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

The gross GST collection in December last year enhanced to 33% as against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021. According to the details, the collection for December 2022 stood at Rs 218 crore, which was Rs 54 crore more than Rs 164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

However, in the month of November, there was a slight dip as the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021. According to the data, the collection stood at Rs 175 crore, which was Rs 5 crore lower than Rs 180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

The GST collections improved in the month of October last year with festival season as the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection. The collection stood at Rs 203 crore, Rs 45 crore higher than Rs 158 crore collected during corresponding period in 2021.

In the month of September 2022, Chandigarh saw a 35 per cent jump in GST collection at Rs 206 crore which was Rs 54 crore higher than Rs 152 crore revenue generated in the previous year. The month of May too saw an increase of 29% in collection as the city generated Rs 167 crore, Rs 37 crore more than Rs 130 crore mopped up during the same period in 2021.

The month of April 2022 saw a jump of 22 per cent as Chandigarh generated Rs 249 crore revenue against Rs 203 crore collected during the same month previous year. In the month of March 2022, the tax collection stood at Rs 184 crore which was 11% higher than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.