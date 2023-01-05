Grocery store penalised `26K for charging consumer for carry bags

For charging Rs 10 and Rs 20 for carry bags from a customer, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised a grocery store in Chandigarh, “24 Seven”, in Sector 26, Chandigarh, Rs 26,000.

Jaspreet Singh of Panchkula stated that he purchased certain grocery items worth Rs 1,250 on November 16, 2021, and was surprised to see that the store in Sector 26, Chandigarh, had charged Rs 10 for the carry bag, and he was compelled to buy the carry bag. Subsequently, he again bought some goods on March 2, 2022, and again was asked to buy the carry bag (cotton bag) worth Rs 20, which contained the logo of 24 Seven.

Singh alleged that the store had failed to provide free carry bag despite his requests. He even told the store manager that they cannot charge extra for the paper bags in view of the court orders in this conneciton.

He also served a legal notice, dated November 22, 2021, upon the opposite party and requested them to refund the cost of the carry bag but to no effect. Hence, he filed a complaint at the consumer commission.

Despite due service through registered post, the opposite party failed to put in an appearance and as a result thereof, it was ordered to be proceeded against ex parte vide order dated October 14, 2022.

After hearing the matter, the Consumer Commission said, “It has been held by our Hon’ble State Commission that all kinds of expenses incurred in order to put goods into a deliverable state shall be suffered by the seller.”

“It was imperative for the OP (24 Seven store at Sector 26, Chandigarh) to file its written reply along with some cogent evidence. However, what to talk of rebutting the allegations, the OP did not put in appearance before this Commission and chose to be proceeded against ex-parte. This act of the OP draws an adverse inference against it and proves that it has nothing to say in its defence qua the allegations made by the complainant. Hence, in the absence of anything to the contrary, the allegations of the complainant go unrebutted and uncontroverted. Hence, the OP is proved to have indulged in deficiency in service as it failed to provide the promised services and refund the amount,” said the Commission while directing the store in Sector 26, Chandigarh, to refund the cost of two carry bags/cotton bags, which is Rs 10 and Rs 20, and to pay Rs 100 to the complainant towards compensation and pay Rs 1,100 as litigation expenses. The commission also directed the store to deposit Rs 25,000 in the “Consumer Legal Aid Account”.