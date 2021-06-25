Chandigarh Greening Action Plan 2020-21: 60k saplings to be planted in parks, villages

Chandigarh is among a few cities in the country which follows a set pattern of plantation of specific tree species on the two sides of all major dividing roads since its formation, back in the 1950s.

As many as 7,164 trees along with 52,901 shrubs saplings, of the aimed total of 1.75 lakh saplings, will be planted in public parks, green belts, V3 to V6 roads of sectors and 10 villages during Greening Action Plan 2020-21. These saplings will be planted by the Horticulture Division of the Chandigarh MC under the supervision of UT Forest department. The V3 to V6 roads are internal roads situated within the sectors, dividing the markets, meandering through sectors giving access to its inner lands and residential houses.

At least 1,05,000 saplings of trees and shrubs will be distributed free of cost by the UT Forest department and also sold to various educational institutes, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs and individuals at subsidised prices. The experts maintained that there is a need for a sensitive approach while planting new saplings in Chandigarh as there are certain places where there is no space for further plantation.

Chandigarh is among a few cities in the country which follows a set pattern of plantation of specific tree species on the two sides of all major dividing roads since its formation, back in the 1950s.

Rajnish Watts, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture, said, “Tree plantation in Chandigarh does not mean that any species be planted anywhere. Indeed, in public parks, green belts, plantations should be dependent on the availability of space. But when plantations come on V3 to V6 roads of sectors, we should be conscious about the basic architecture of the city. The city’s founder Le Corbusier and his close associate acclaimed botanist, MS Randhawa, late ICS officer of Punjab, had planted trees throughout Chandigarh in a specific manner, which should not be disturbed.”

Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest (UT), said, “The architecture and pattern of set plantation of Chandigarh will not be disturbed. We plant trees of specific species on specific road as per the set procedure of Chandigarh. If a Pilkhan tree is dead and needs to be removed, we will not plant any other variety at the place of Pilkhan. At that place, only Pilkhan will be planted. We have a Chandigarh Task Force interdepartmental committee involving people from Municipal Corporation, Engineering wing and Forest department. The committee especially looks after these things.”

The Forest department does plantations in the forest lands and the MC Engineering wing plants trees and shrubs at public parks, dividing roads, green belts etc.

Tree pattern on the main roads in Chandigarh

The trees belonging to Chukrasia species were planted extensively on Jan Marg leading to Punjab and Haryana High Court from the side of Sector 43 dividing Sector 22/23, 35/36 etc. Arjuna species of trees have been extensively planted between Sector 27/28 dividing road. Pilkhan tree can be seen throughout Udyan Path and Sarovar Path, two sector dividing road. The Udyan Path divides Sector 15/16, Sector 10/11 etc.