Chandigarh graft case: Middleman Bhagwan Singh’s remand extended to four more days

BHAGWAN SINGH, a middle man arrested by CBI in the alleged graft case also involving Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, was produced in the CBI court on Saturday, where his remand was extended to four more days. Singh was produced in the court after four days of remand.

The accused was produced in the special CBI court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, where the CBI sought for five more days remand for him. The proceedings were held via video conferencing.

CBI Public Prosecutor, Kanwar Pal Singh, claimed that Bhagwan Singh has not been saying the truth and has been changing the version time and again, and thus further custodial interrogation is essential to unearth the larger conspiracy between Bhagwan Singh, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, and others.

KP Singh also argued that accused Jaswinder Kaur has not joined the investigation until now and is intentionally and deliberately evading joining the investigation in order to avoid a confrontation with Bhagwan Singh.

The CBI Prosecutor further argued that in order to create false evidence, accused Jaswinder Kaur had made a DDR entry at PS Manimajra, Chandigarh, on June 30, 2020, that she had returned from CBI office, Sector 30 Chandigarh. But in fact she has absconded from June 30, 2020, itself and her mobile number is found to be switched off. The CBI further submitted that a team of CBI officials was sent to her residence at Zirakpur on July 2, 2020, but she was not found. The team had also visited the native places of Randhir Singh, Daljit Singh, and Nirpinder Singh in Sangrur on July 2, 2020, in order to examine them, but they were not found and their mobile phones were also found switched off, adding that thus they are intentionally evading. Bhagwan Singh, however, said that he has been cooperating with the CBI.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended his remand till July 8, 2020. Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO of Mani Majra police station, was booked and Bhagwan Singh was arrested for accepting bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh out of Rs 5 lakh for not lodging an FIR of cheating and forgery against Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Manimajra.

