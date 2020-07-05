Chandigarh graft case: Inspector Kaur applied for 7-day medical leave, her application being examined

Sources said senior police officers were also studying the contents of FIR against Inspector Kaur to ascertain the evidence against her. Sources said senior police officers were also studying the contents of FIR against Inspector Kaur to ascertain the evidence against her.

BRIBE ACCUSED Inspector Jaswinder Kaur had submitted her medical certificate while proceeding on one-week-long medical leave making a DDR in the register of Mani Majra police station on the next day of FIR registration under the Prevention of Corruption Act against her, a senior police officer said.

The officer said, “The FIR against Kaur was registered on June 29. She applied for medical leave on June 30. The same day, she was transferred to police lines, Sector 26, and subsequently suspended as she did not join her duty in the police lines, Sector 26. Her medical leave is being examined by SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena. The police department is yet to accept Kaur’s medical leave.”

Kaur, a resident of Sector 22, who also has a house at Zirakpur, is yet to join the CBI probe at CBI zonal headquarters, Sector 30, despite the probe agency calling her thrice to join the probe. The CBI had once urged Chandigarh Police officers to make Inspector Kaur to appear before the investigation agency. An alleged conduit, Bhagwan Singh, who was arrested red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of Kaur, is still in CBI custody.

SP Meena said, “Kaur’s medical examination is being examined. She made a DDR entry about her medical leave of one week in the register of Mani Majra police station. She made the entry before her transfer orders were issued for police lines, Sector 26, on June 30.”

Sources said senior police officers were also studying the contents of FIR against Inspector Kaur to ascertain the evidence against her.

However, the sealed SHO room at Mani Majra police station was de-sealed. A CBI team had raided the SHO room inside the police station minutes after arresting conduit Bhagwan Singh near Mohali on June 29.

Sources said the room was sealed to collect the DVD recorder of CCTV cameras installed inside the SHO room and other parts of police station. The DVD recorder was seized for establishing the fact that complainant Gurdeep Singh, who alleged Rs 5 lakh bribe was demanded by Bhagwan Singh on behalf of SHO Kaur, had visited SHO Kaur whenever she had called him to meet her at the police station.

