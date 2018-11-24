Chandigarh: Graft case accused booked for ‘cheating’ sister

A Sector 9 resident, who was arrested by CBI in 2015 in a Rs 40-lakh graft case, involving a DSP, was booked by Chandigarh Police for allegedly cheating his sister, on Friday.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, alleged that Aman Grover, in connivance with others, got an amount of Rs 4.64 crore transferred to his account from her property share and also prepared a fake balance sheet.

The complainant reported to police that as per the will of her father, moveable assets, including cash, jewelry and money deposited in bank accounts, should be divided into four equal shares, including her’s of 25 per cent.

Police sources said the sister stated in her complaint that the accused tried to grab the property of their deceased father. A case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy has been registered at Sector 26 police station. The woman had filed a complaint at police headquarters, Sector 9, and later a probe was marked to Economic Offenses Wing (EOW).

CBI sleuths had earlier arrested Grover, owner of Hotel KLG, along with Sanjay Dahuja, co-founder of Berkeley Automobiles, and Aman from the latter’s office in Industrial Area in the bribe case in August 2015. Following their arrest, DSP (EOW) R C Meena and Sub-inspector (SI) Surinder Kumar were also arrested from the office of the Economic Offences Wing, Sector 17.

The four were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 95 lakh for not arresting one G S Chawla and his family in a case of cheating registered against them by the Economic Offences Wing of Chandigarh Police. The sum of Rs 40 lakh was the first installment.