Chandigarh govt school teacher’s murder: Sister says victim had told her of diary hidden in a locker ‘in case anything happened to her’

The victim had allegedly died 48 hours before she was found by the police.

A DAY after a government school teacher was found dead at her home in Chandigarh and her absconding husband was booked for murder, the victim’s sister has in her statement to police said that her sister had told her about a diary she kept in her locker at a private bank, and had authorised her to obtain the same if something happens to her.

Jyoti Devi was found dead at her government quarters in Sector 23 following the disclosure of her elder son, aged 13, who had allegedly been thrown in the Neelo stream in Ludhiana by his father, Mandeep Singh, but survived, on September 14. The body was found Tuesday night. A case of murder was registered at PS 17. The boy, in his statement before a magistrate, had said that his father Mandeep had told him that his mother had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, a posthumous test proved otherwise.

Jyoti’s sister Upasana recorded her statement at the Sector 17 police station on Thursday.

Sources said she had claimed that Jyoti had told her about the diary over phone last year, and that she had not spoken of any problems between Jyoti and Mandeep, who is the prime suspect in the case. Sources said Upasana had recorded her statement Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Sources said Jyoti’s salary account was checked and it was found that she did not have any locker facility.

Efforts are being made to ascertain whether Jyoti had another bank account and locker. Mandeep is still absconding and police have no clue about the whereabouts of the 9-year-old younger son of the couple.

Police sources said that Mandeep’s salary account was checked and merely Rs 1,300 was found in it.

The possibility of Mandeep having withdrawn cash before disappearing from his house in Sector 23 has not been ruled out. However, Mandeep’s car was spotted in footage of CCTV cameras installed at various toll plazas en route to Ludhiana.

Officiating SSP (UT) Vinit Kumar said, “Upon the statement of victim’s sister, we searched the house in Sector 23. We are also in the process of ascertaining any locker of victim in the bank. We have obtained certain clues indicating the presence of Mandeep Singh in and around Ludhiana. Our priority is to trace the 9-year-old boy and arrest his father at the earliest.”

Sources said that certain colleagues of the couple had informed police that Mandeep would participate in various money kitties in his circle.

