Chandigarh govt press to shut down, staffers to work as bus conductors, tubewell operators

EMPLOYEES OF the Government Press in Chandigarh’s Sector 18, most of whom are over 50 years of age, will soon be uprooted from their desk jobs of handling paperwork and redeployed as bus conductors or tubewell operators after the establishment is shut down and converted into a heritage museum and art gallery.

The decision, taken during a meeting at the UT Secretariat Tuesday evening, has not gone down well with the employees, majority of whom are on the verge of retirement.

Among them is Ramanjeet Singh (name changed), who works as a section holder with over 20 employees working under him and has just two years left for retirement. On Tuesday, he got to know that he will be working as a bus conductor with the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

Employees of the Government Press mainly do binding work, publish documents besides examination papers, public orders, notifications and forms. The press has 264 regular and 35 contractual employees. Majority of them are over 50 years age and some are on extension post retirement. Except for 45 employees, all will retire by 2026.

Surinder Singh, president of the employees’ union, told Chandigarh Newsline, “How can this be possible? An official who was originally hired to do the work of composing and binding books will now work as a bus conductor. At a time when only two years are left for retirement, he will run around on buses issuing tickets?”

He further said, “This is highly insensitive on the part of the Chandigarh administration. Some senior officials who have 20-30 people working under them are being asked to join as tubewell operators.”

A employee said on condition of anonymity, “My daughter is about to get married. What will she tell her in-laws?That her father is now working as a bus conductor.”

UT officers have decided that the employees will be given 10 days’ training before working under their new profiles.

Secretary Personnel B L Sharma said the orders will be issued on Wednesday. He said redeployment would be done as per vacancy, and majority of it is being done in the departments of CTU and engineering.

The UT Administration had asked all departments to inform it of vacancies.