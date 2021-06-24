Chandigarh government schools report increase in Class 12 admissions from 2015 to 2020: RTI

There are a total of 114 government schools in Chandigarh, 40 of which are senior secondary schools. The Indian Express procured admission information for 26 senior secondary schools out of the 40.

Chandigarh government schools have witnessed around four to 10 per cent more students enrolling themselves in Class 12, when compared to enrolments in Class 10 for the same batch two years ago, information accessed by The Indian Express, through an RTI showed.

The education department of the UT administration follows the concept of open admission on the basis of merit in Class 11. There is no policy, however, to allow direct fresh admissions into Class 12 in government schools of Chandigarh, though the migration of Class 12 students from other CBSE-affiliated schools of other states is allowed.

Usually a Class 10 student takes at least two years to get to and enrol themselves in Class 12

As per the RTI reply received by The Indian Express, around 5686 students were enrolled in Class 10 of government schools in Chandigarh in the year 2014-15. After two years, 2016-17, at least 6,257 students enrolled themselves in Class 12.

Likewise, in 2015-16, at least 5,885 students, in 2016-17, a total of 6122 students, in 2017-18, 6,506 students. The corresponding figures for enrolments to Class 12 two years later for the same batch were 6,257 (for 2016-17), 6,629 (for 2017-18), 7,065 (for 2018-2019), and 6,719 (for 2019-20), respectively.

A closer analysis of admission numbers in certain schools also confirmed the above trends. The Government Model Senior Secondary School-44 reported 76 admissions in Class 10 in 2014-15. After two years (2016-17), the school recorded at least 150 admissions in Class 12. In 2016-17, a total of 52 students were enrolled in Class 10, while the number of admissions was 171 in Class 12 after two years, in 2018-19.

Similarly, Government Model Senior Secondary School for Girls, Sector 20, had recorded 68 admissions in 2014-15. Two years later, in 2016-17, the total admissions in Class 12 had jumped to 381, almost five times the number in 2014-15. Likewise, in 2018-19, the school had recorded a total of 101 admissions in Class 10. After two years, 472 girls were admitted to Class XII in 2020-21.

Education experts and retired officers termed the trend of increasing admissions in Class 12 government schools to lesser fees, migration of students from other schools, and also students wanting to prepare for competitive exams in private institutes, while enrolled in government schools.

Chanchal Singh, former district education officer, maintained, “The migrations from other state schools affiliated to CBSE to Class 12 is allowed. Though, CBSE discourages local migration in Class 12 from private schools to government ones, in certain cases, especially those related to the economic background of students, we allow the migration.”

Prof Loveleen Kaur of the Department of Community Education and Disability Studies in PU says, “The trend reflects the standard of education in the government schools of the city. A number of students after passing Class 10 from private schools often enroll themselves in Class 11 of government schools, owing to several reasons.”

A retired IAS officer, who once served as the UT Education Secretary, requesting anonymity, said that the trend can also be attributed to students wanting private coaching for competitive exams while studying in government schools in classes 11 and 12. He said, “The issue was brought to the notice of the administration a few years ago. Efforts were made to discourage the practice. Apart from this, a number of parents in Chandigarh also prefer to enroll their wards in government-run schools in higher classes after matriculation from private schools to escape the high fees.”