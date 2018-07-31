Chandigarh: Government hospital staff takes special care of abandoned baby girl

A hospital official said the baby girl was also administered blood on Monday as she had a low count of Haemoglobin. (Representational Image) A hospital official said the baby girl was also administered blood on Monday as she had a low count of Haemoglobin. (Representational Image)

The staff at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, is taking special care of a two-day-old baby girl found abandoned at Sector 23B here on Sunday afternoon. The infant was admitted to GMSH and UT Police have already registered a case.

At the emergency ward of GMSH-16, where the newborn girl is being treated, Chandigarh Police has deployed women constables. Plus, the nursing staff of the institute is providing complete care to the baby girl. “She is being taken care of by everyone. All the nursing staff who is on the shift is giving special attention to the baby. Some of them even brought clothes and food for her as well,” said a nursing official on Monday.

The officials said that so far in the hospital records, the infant is unknown and no name has been given to her. “No one has come forward to claim the girl. As of now, food is coming from the hospital nursery and the nurses are feeding the baby,” the official informed.

A hospital official said the baby girl was also administered blood on Monday as she had a low count of Haemoglobin. “She is stable and is being provided required treatment,” added the official.

