Chandigarh got 898.2 mm rainfall; monsoon ends in UT: Met dept

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Chandigarh, the weather department said Thursday.

The city received a total of 898.2 mm rainfall this year, which is more than the previous year. The rainfall was counted from June 1 to September 29 this year.

In 2021, the city had received 735.5 mm rainfall. Besides Chandigarh, the southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from Punjab and most parts of Haryana except areas of Yamunanagar, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Mewat and Palwal.

The weather department said that in the coming days, the city will receive northwest winds which will be dry and cold. There are chances of light rain for two days on October 6 and 7.

Director, IMD Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh said, “The southwest monsoon completely withdrew today. There will be northwest winds in the coming days. The temperature will be down.” The monsoon had withdrawn on October 8 in 2021. In 2020, it withdrew on September 20.