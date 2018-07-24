Chandigarh golfer Hunar finishes 5th in IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf

Hunar Mittal in action. Hunar Mittal in action.

THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD PANCHKULA golfer Hunar Mittal finished at the fifth spot in the IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf Championship played at Paiute Golf Club in Las Vegas, USA, last week. Mittal had earlier finished tied-16th in the category 13-14 years in the IMG Academy Junior World Championship held in San Diego, California, USA, from July 11 to July 13. In Las Vegas, Mittal carded a score of six-over-22 while Pimkwan Chookaew of Thailand claimed the title with a score of eight-under-208 in the tournament played from July 17 to July 19.

In San Diego, the youngster had carded a score of five-over-221 to claim the tied 16th spot with S Ngamkham of Thailand and Y Tai of Singapore in the tournament played at the Country Club of Rancho Bernando.

“Playing in USA is always a challenge and the fifth-place finish in Las Vegas in Category B will help my game. Earlier, the conditions at the County Club of Rancho Bernando during the IMG Academy Junior Golf Championship were tough. The course had uphill and downhill sections and the key was to control the speed of the ball. The first round score of two-under-70 was the lowest of the first round with Yui Mori of Japan being the only golfer to shoot the same score. But the second round score of 77 dented my hopes. But I will take plenty of positives from these two tournaments. Players from countries like Thailand, Japan, Mexico, USA, Canada and Australia were competing in the tournaments and this performance will boost my confidence,” said Mittal, who is a student of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra.

The youngster, whose father Sachin Mittal is a advocate, started playing golf at the age of five years at Chandigarh Golf Association Range and became the top-ranked golfer in U-9 category in the Indian Golf Union Feeder Tour. She claimed the second spot in U-10 category in IGU Feeder Tour in 2015. This year saw Mittal finishing fifth in category B in the IGU Southern India Ladies and Junior Girls Championships played at Clover Greens Golf Course, Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in April. The youngster then played in Orlando, USA, in May before playing in San Diego.

Mittal will now before playing in the Teen World Golf Championship to be played in North Carolina, USA, from July 26 to July 28. “Competing in the IGU tournaments in category B helps me understand the conditions in India. The fifth place in Hosur earlier this year boosted my confidence and even though I missed some tournaments, it helped me to be in top-10 in the order of merit. I will be playing in the Teen World Golf Championship in North Carolina this week and the conditions will be different from San Diego and Las Vegas. Adjusting the game according to the conditions will be the key,” said Mittal, who trains under coach Jesse Grewal.

