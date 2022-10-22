scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Chandigarh Golf League: Punjab Aces set a record for biggest win

Aces had lost their last two matches and the team members executed their plans well and scored winning points for the team against the Birds. A 9&7 win by Viren Ghumman was the highlight in their win on Friday.

In another match of the day, Canam Raptors scored a 6-1 win over Signature by KLV team. (Express photo)

Punjab Aces set a record for the biggest win in the league with a 6.5-0.5 win over Tee Birds in the Chandigarh Golf League being played at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. The league, which restarted on Thursday after a gap, saw the Aces team playing with confidence and scored their first points in the table in the last three matches, including Friday’s match.

In another match of the day, Canam Raptors scored a 6-1 win over Signature by KLV team. It was also a winning day for Sleepy Owl Chargers as the team scored a 4.5-2.5 win over Hunting Hawks. The Chargers’s chances of advancing further in the tournament depend on the results of other matches in Group B.

Netsmartz Tigers continued their fine form in the tournament as the team scored a 6-1 win over Chasma Shahi Royals. It was a tough day for Swinging samurai as they finished their match tied 3.5.3.5 against Fairway Comets. The Mulligans scored a 4-3 win over Partee Panthers.

