Chandigarh Golf Club’s new team tees off reforms

Just months after taking charge, the new Management Committee of the Chandigarh Golf Club, led by President Major Lalli Virk, has initiated a series of reforms that closely mirror the promises made during the election campaign earlier this year. From professionalising course management to lowering liquor prices and pushing governance reforms, the club is witnessing a renewed focus on member satisfaction and equitable play.

In his pre-poll campaign, Virk had identified golf course upkeep as the top priority, promising “premium playing conditions” through professional turf and course management. That commitment has now materialised with the appointment of a professional Course Superintendent , a move widely welcomed by members who expect more consistent and high-quality playing surfaces.

“We had promised members that the course would be managed professionally and transparently, and we are moving firmly in that direction,” Maj Virk said.

The election manifesto had also stressed reforms in the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) and tournaments to ensure fairness. Virk had pledged that members of the Management Committee who contested from his Team would neither participate in the CGL nor be eligible for prizes. Other promises included conducting tournaments in conducive weather conditions, revamping formats in consultation with team owners, and organising impromptu events for non-CGL players.

Early indications suggest these reforms are being actively implemented, creating what many members describe as a more level playing field and reducing perceptions of insider advantage.

Transparency was another key plank of the new panel’s agenda. Virk had promised a computerised draw system for tournaments to ensure equal opportunity and a smoother booking process. While complete computerisation is still being refined, members say the broader push towards transparent operations has already improved confidence in the system.

On the social front, the reduction in liquor prices has emerged as one of the most visible and popular decisions of the new committee. Though not specifically mentioned in the election manifesto, the move has been viewed as reflective of a member-centric approach aimed at improving the overall clubhouse experience.

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The Construction of the Starter Hut which had halted due to security concerns, has been completed and the members have appreciated the efforts of the Management towards this.

Reforms Committee headed by Justice Jaishree Thakur is being considered as one of the most significant developments. The Reforms Committee, which has submitted a detailed report on Reforms for implementation later this year. The move directly addresses the management’s promise of greater transparency and accountability.

The committee, which included distinguished members such as Lt Gen Jasbir Singh Dhaliwal (Retd.), Birinder Singh Gill, and several retired IAS and IPS officers, received 44 suggestions from permanent members before finalising its recommendations.

Among the key proposals are extending the tenure of the President and Management Committee members from one year to two years from the 2027 elections onwards, while incorporating safeguards to maintain accountability.

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The panel has also proposed a cap on tenure — a maximum of four years for the President and six years for Management Committee members — along with mandatory cooling-off periods.

Other recommendations include strengthening the Standing Committee with clearly defined powers to enforce the code of conduct, investigate financial irregularities or rule violations based on complaints signed by at least 125 permanent members, and ensure that no official functions are organised by the Management Committee during sensitive periods.

The committee has further proposed increasing student memberships to 100, granting special out-of-turn permanent membership to Gallantry awardees, enabling online voting for rule changes.

While the panel did not approve direct elections for the Captain’s post, citing concerns over the emergence of dual power centres, it focused on measures aimed at ensuring long-term stability and ethical governance.

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“Our effort has been to create systems that outlast individuals and strengthen institutional credibility,” said Major Virk.

Several other promises, including resolving parking issues, renovating the ladies’ washroom, upgrading junior Golf facilities, improving caddie welfare through measures such as Ayushman Bharat-linked insurance, and introducing green initiatives like solar lighting and rainwater harvesting, are understood to be in various stages of planning and execution, said , Sandy Lehal, Honorary Secretary of the Club.

Members have expressed optimism over the pace of change.

“The appointment of a professional course Supt and the reduction in liquor prices have already improved the day-to-day experience. The reforms indicate a serious intent to address structural issues within the club,” said Amandeep Johal, CEO PGTO, and an avid golfer.