Chandigarh Golf Club to host four-day PGTI tourney from today

Chandigarh Golf Club will host the PGTI Players Championship from April 12 to April 15, in which a total of 126 players are expected to compete.

The tournament, which carries a prize purse of Rs 50 lakh, will see participation from 123 professionals, including defending champion and Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar, Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi, Honey Baisoya, and Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Abhijit Chadha and Aadil Bedi. Apart from this, three amateurs will also compete in the tournament.

Yuvraj Sandhu, who is currently the highest ranked player in PGTI order of merit, will be looking to extend his lead as he tests his talents against other golfers like Akshay Sharma, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

“We thank the Chandigarh Golf Club for their support in helping establish the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship as a regular feature in Chandigarh. We also thank Gujarat Tourism for coming on board as the Associate Partner for the event. The Chandigarh Golf Club has always produced fascinating finishes. We now look forward to another intense week of competition,”Uttam Singh Mundy, PGTI CEO said.

“Chandigarh Golf Club will host the finest golfers from across the country. This tournament will not only encourage young golfers from the region to emulate these leading professionals but will also give an opportunity to sportsmen of the city to watch some fine golf on the hallowed greens of Chandigarh Golf Club,” said Col HS Chahal, president, Chandigarh Golf Club.

The 18-hole golf course has been maintained in accordance with the PGTI standards. “The course is in immaculate condition and will test the skills of the best golfers in the country during the event. As we have a strong field this week, we expect the record for the lowest winning total at Chandigarh Golf Club which currently stands at 20-under 268, to be broken,” said KS Sibia, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club.