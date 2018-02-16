Chandigarh Golf Club elections: Former presidents Gill, Sandhu all set to lock horns this time

Birinder Singh Gill (left) and Sandeep Singh Sandhu. Birinder Singh Gill (left) and Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

IT WILL be a battle between four-time president, 58-year-old Birinder Singh Gill (Gilly), and three-time captain of the course, 53-year-old Sandeep Singh Sandhu (Bobby Sandhu), for elections to the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) in April. With the standing committee of the Chandigarh Golf Club deciding that the current president, Ravibir Singh Grewal, is not eligible for this year’s election, Gill has thrown his hat in the ring for the election for which nominations will be filed after March 15.

“We were unanimous in supporting Ravibir Singh Grewal for next year’s term but the standing committee decided that he is not eligible after being in the post for two consecutive years. He had assumed charge as president in the middle of 2016-17 after the death of the then club president, IPS Mann, and we respect the decision of the committee. So, I have decided to contest this year’s elections. I have the experience of being the president of the club for three terms and I hope to utilise my experience,” said Gill, who is a lawyer and a pass-out from Columbia University.

While last year’s elections saw Ravibir Singh Grewal defeating Ravinder Singh Virk by 94 votes, this year’s election dates will be announced next month. Grewal’s tenure also saw CGC hosting a PGTI event after a gap of four years at the club when it hosted the Take Open in October. While Gill has served as president of the club for 2009-11 and 2014-16, Sandhu has served as captain of the club in 2000-2001, 2005-2006 and 2012-2013.

Sandhu, who runs a logistics company, has also represented India on the amateur circuit and was captain of the Indian amateur team for the World Amateur Championship in South Africa in 2006. Sandhu has also been on the selection panel of the Indian Golf Union. “I will be returning to stand for a post in elections after a gap of five years. We have to keep bringing young blood in the gold club management also. We have to keep our focus on golf and develop golf in this region apart from promoting young golfers,” said Sandhu, an engineer from Punjab Engineering College.

