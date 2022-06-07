Gangster’s mother seeks bullet proof jacket for son in jail; High Court junks petition

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday dismissed a plea filed by the mother of an alleged gangster, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, seeking directions to authorities to provide her son with a bullet proof jacket both inside and outside the jail, as and when he is to be produced in Courts or is taken out on production warrants as there is grave threat to his life at the hands of his enemies.

The petitioner, Harjit Kaur, had also prayed for bulletproof vehicle at all times during “transit” of her son. She had also sought the issuance of directions to the State government and other respondents for providing adequate security to her son under the responsibility of a senior police officer “to save his life from gangsters lodged in jail and from a fake encounter, which the petitioner fears would be carried out by the police officials in connivance with the gangsters”.

The petitioner also sought directions for informing his (Bhagwanpuria) family or lawyer regarding his location whenever he was moved out of the jail.

In reply, senior advocate RS Rai, assisted by Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala, and Pratham Sethi, at the outset raised an objection on the petition’s maintainability on the ground of the court’s territorial jurisdiction.

Hearing the matter, Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul asserted that the petitioner was presently lodged in Tihar Jail at New Delhi. “Hence, this court would refrain from passing any directions as prayed for, since the petitioner’s son is lodged in a jail beyond this court’s jurisdiction”.

HC disposes pleas of Goldy Brar’s relative

The HC has disposed of a plea by Gurinder Singh alias Gora, booked in a case of attempt to murder and under arms act, seeking quashing of an order of a Faridkot Court, whereby he and some other accused have been directed to be immediately transferred to Faridkot Jail.

The HC has directed the Faridkot Court to reconsider the request of the petitioner, after taking inputs from the Jail Superintendent, Faridkot.

The counsel for petitioner (Gora) had contended before HC that he along with other persons, was falsely implicated under the Arms Act, during the farmers’ agitation and thereafter, he was brought to Punjab on production warrants on the basis of disclosure statement, wherein it was alleged that the he had harbored some criminals involved in a murder case. It was submitted further that petitioner is a distant relative of Satvinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who has been declared a gangster but the petitioner has no role in the commission of any crime.

It was also contended that there are several convicts in Faridkot Jail, who belong to other gangs and if Gora is shifted there, his life would be in danger.

The counsel for State, however, submitted that by filing the petition, the sole intention of Gora is to delay and frustrate the trial proceedings.

The bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill, after hearing the matter, said that the petitioner has apprehensions of life threats at Faridkot Jail. The said apprehensions are founded on the ground of him being a distant relative of Goldy Brar (Gangster) and there are several convicts in Faridkot Jail of other gangs.

“Without going into the merits of the case, the petition is disposed of with a direction to the learned Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, to reconsider the request of the petitioner, after taking inputs from the Jail Superintendent, Faridkot,” ordered Justice Gill.