Ludhiana: Behind 30-kg gold loot, meticulous planning and monitoring by on the run gangster

On the run gangster Jaipal Singh had meticulously planned and monitored the February 17 robbery of 30 kg gold from a branch of India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) in Ludhiana, investigators say.

Jaipal was waiting in the car as his accomplices took the IIFL staff on gunpoint and returned with 30 kg of gold before they fled.

Gagandeep Judge alias Gagan Judge, one of the five suspects in the case, was arrested after a high drama at the Sector 36 market in Chandigarh on Thursday when he attempted to fire at a team of the organised crime control unit (OCCU) of police.

The revelations about Jaipal come following interrogation of Judge. A Mohali court Friday remanded Judge in seven-day police custody.

One of the investigator told that the strong room where gold ornaments were kept was secured with a digital lock which would open only if an authorised employee keyed in a one time password generated on phone while trying to open the door.

As a standard procedure, the investigator said, It was only after the randomly generated OTP was keyed in that the strong room door would open and the information about the same would be automatically shared with the concerned top brass of IIFL.

Jaipal gang circumvented this by asking one of the employees of IIFL taken on gunpoint to switch off the power supply and back up, investigator said, adding that once power supply and back was disconnected, it rendered digital lock non-functional and the robbers managed to open the door manually.

The robbers also rendered alarm system non-functional.

IIFL, sources say, is looking into the technological lapse and reviewing its arrangements to secure strong rooms.

Believing the digital lock and alarm system as foolproof, the IIFL had not deployed security guards at the branch.

Investigator said Jaipal gang had done a recce in Jalandhar and Bathinda also to commit robbery. “They had done recce of branches of a different finance company which advances loans against gold in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. At one place, the branch was located on first floor. Also, the branches had deployed security guards. So, IIFL branch in Ludhiana was selected as it was on ground floor and had no security guard,” said the investigator.

Jaipal is wanted in numerous cases, including May 2017 bank cash van robbery of over Rs 1.3 crore in Banur in 2007. He is among the top gangsters wanted by Punjab Police.

