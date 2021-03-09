scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: GMSH-16 awards ANMs, health workers for work during pandemic

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 9, 2021 2:48:27 am
At the award ceremony at GMSH-16 on Monday. (Express photo)

THE GOVERNMENT Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 celebrated International Women’s Day and distributed certificates and awarded to the hospital’s ANMs and health workers.

Dr Amandeep Kang, Director, Health Services, wished all the women and motivated them to continue their splendid work.

“Medics and paramedics have led from the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 in Chandigarh. They had a hard task in trying to strike a balance between work in Covid wards and their families. In addition, they had to protect their families so that they didn’t take back infection from their work places,” said Dr Kang.

Gifts were given to women with newborns in the hospital’s antenatal ward and the need for every woman to reach her potential, without having to face strife, violence or gender-related stereotypical barriers was emphasised by all.

