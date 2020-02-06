Chandigarh: GMCH to start delivery services at Rural Health Training Centre

Building of GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Express archive photo) Building of GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Express archive photo)

THE RURAL Health and Training Centre (RHTC) under the Government Medical College and Hospital, 32, will now perform deliveries at the center itself, to alleviate burden of patients in the labour room and the emergency ward of the hospital’s gynaecology department.

The RHTC, which is located in Palsora village of Chandigarh, currently does not perform deliveries at the centre itself, but refers pregnant women to the main hospital in sector 32. “Ideally the RHTC should offer delivery services to pregnant women, but there were some issues and people were wary of how equipped the center is to carry out deliveries. Hence these patients were referred to GMCH. Now, we have trained some nurses who can carry out normal deliveries there easily,” claimed Dr BS Chavan, Director Principal of GMCH 32.

This move is expected to relieve the burden of deliveries in the labour ward of GMCH, which gets an average of 600 patients in a month. A nurse posted at the gynaecology department claimed that at least 20 deliveries occur in the ward everyday, for which about three nursing staff are present for assistance. “So it gets quite hard to manage all the deliveries here. Furthermore, even if the RHTC gets equipped with assisting deliveries, most people would still choose to come here, because they just have more faith in the facilities provided at GMCH,” claimed the nurse.

Deliveries with complications, cesarean deliveries and deliveries of first time pregnant women will still be referred to GMCH as a rule, and will not be carried out at the RHTC. Furthermore, the RHTC does not have a dedicated obstetrician gynecologist, but will be assisted by a specialist from GMCH if the need arises. “For this, we have created a roster of duties and gynecologists from GMCH will be there to assist the RHTC whenever they ask for it,” claimed Dr Chavan.

Apart from seven doctors, including four MBBS doctors and three MDs in community medicine, the RHTC is equipped with five nurses, three of whom have been recently trained at GMCH in carrying out deliveries, before being posted at the RHTC.

“Until January 31, we had just about two nurses and were asked to carry out round-the-clock services at the center. Now even though we have three more nurses who have been trained at GMCH. They are not obstetricians, and the facilities that are there at GMCH are not available at the rural centre,” claimed Dr Munish Sharma, in-charge of the RHTC at Pulsora.

According to Sharma, carrying out deliveries at the centre is not feasible as they do not have dedicated obstetricians and gynecologists at their disposal.

“Even though there is a roster made for specialists from GMCH who can help us, it still makes emergency services half an hour way from us. So essentially the patients will be sent to GMCH again,” claimed Dr Sharma, adding, “Furthermore, if deliveries of women who are pregnant for the first time are also not allowed here, the number of people who approach us will fall down significantly and the burden at GMCH will remain the same.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.