Chandigarh: Resident doctors accuse GMCH administration of mismanagement

Three doctors not directly dealing with COVID-19 patients have tested positive at GMCH-32, after an OT attendant tested positive last week.

In a letter to their department head, members of the department of anaesthesia and intensive care spoke about the administration’s apathy towards resident doctors posted in OTs and ICUs. They have attached all rosters since March end till April 27 to their letter.

The letter states that resident doctors have been posted in excess of patient load in various areas, going as far as posting third year residents on ‘sitting duty’. It highlights that even residents who were in direct contact with the OT attendant are not being tested.

According to the letter, “the authorities have also refused to test them as they do not have high grade fever.”

“GMCH has taken no specific steps to quarantine more of its doctors who were in direct contact. Phrases like ‘tumne konsa jhappi paayi hai’ is what we residents hear every day when we ask to be tested or home quarantined,” said a junior resident.

A professor of the department said, “The duties were assigned according to the load of patients earlier. Duties have also been reduced as fewer cases are now coming in.”

