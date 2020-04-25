One tests positive at Chandigarh’s GMCH

A ward attendent at GMCH 32, and a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, tested positive for COVID 19 today, taking the total tally of patients up to 28. (Express File Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) A ward attendent at GMCH 32, and a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, tested positive for COVID 19 today, taking the total tally of patients up to 28. (Express File Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

A ward attendent at GMCH 32, and a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, tested positive for COVID 19 today, taking the total tally of patients up to 28. The attendant was posted at the surgical OT and had mild fever on Wednesday, after which he got himself screened for the disease at GMCH 32. His report came positive on Friday night. He has no relevent contact or travel history,

No new case in Mohali

No coronavirus case was recorded from Mohali district on Friday. A total of 63 people have tested positive for the disease so far while two deaths have been reported.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said six reports and the primary contacts of a Nayagaon case were awaited. The district has 63 positive cases, of which 14 people have been cured.

Mohali DC writes to PGIMER director seeking quarantine provisions for workers

Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, Girish Dayalan, wrote to the director of PGIMER Dr Jagat Ram, asking him to make quarantine provisions for workers employed at the hospital who are residents of Nayagaon, a containment zone and hotspot for COVID-19 cases in Mohali district.

The letter states that out of the eight patients who tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Nayagaon, seven are either PGIMER employees or primary contacts of the infected employees. It also states that Nayagaon is “thickly populated with largely working-class employees from low income groups” who service many parts of Chandigarh as well. Dayalan concluded the letter by asking Dr Jagat Ram to make quarantine facilities available to Nayagaon residents employed at PGIMER for at least a period of 15 days. According to the DC, 400 residents of Nayagaon are employed at PGIMER. “Our two options here are to make room available for these mostly contractual employees or to not place them on duty for a while. We won’t be able to make arrangements for all of them inside PGIMER, but we can ask the administration,” said Dr Jagat. “Even if of duty, we will ensure they are paid,” he added.

‘Chandigarh recovery rate is 56%’

The Chandigarh administration on Friday said that while the national recovery rate is 20 per cent, recovery rate of UT is 56 per cent.

They said Chandigarh ranks third among the highest recovery states/union territories.

The doubling rate of corona cases in Chandigarh is 30.26 days; as compared to national average of 8.6 days.

A new control & command centre has been set up in the municipal corporation office, which will regulate the anti-Covid operations

UT Adviser Manoj Parida, Adviser said a special drive is being conducted to examine prison inmates, so that there is no outbreak of COVID-19 in jails.

The administration announced groceries, poultry products, fruits, and vegetables will be delivered from 9 am to 9 pm. Milk , eggs will be delivered from 5 am to 9 pm.

