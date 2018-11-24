Chandigarh: GMADA to hold workshop on regularisation of illegal property

GMADA will be conducting a workshop to sensitise people in unauthorised colonies regarding the process of regularisation. Developers of unauthorized colonies or the residents can attend the workshop, during which, detailed information, including the documents required while submission of application and requisite fee, will be conveyed through live demonstration.

The decision was taken on demand of the applicants to sensitise them about the process after they faced problems in submission of the application.

The first of its kind workshop will be held at committee room in PUDA Bhawan, Phase VIII, at 11 am on November 26.

So far, GMADA has received as many as 1000 applications from developers and plot holders for reguralisation of their properties.

Aprajit Pathak, a resident of Kharar who went to GMADA for submitting documents, told Chandigarh Newsline he went to GMADA on November 19 and when he asked the officers at the window to know about the documents which were to be attached with the application, they told him to read the posters displayed on the wall.

“I could not understand anything, then I decided to wait. If GMADA is holding a workshop, it will be good for us as there is a long documentation process and in case the applicant forgets to attach any document, his application could be rejected,” he added.

Rajwant Sharma, a resident of sector 91 and owner of a plot in an unauthorised colony of Zirakpur, said he met GMADA officers and suggested them to sensitise the people.

“There might be many people who are facing problems while submitting their applications. At this workshop, they may also met the officers to highlight their problem,” he added.

The government has given four months time for reguralising illegal properties. The police was also notified about the same in October. A total of 94 colonies were identified as illegal under the jurisdiction of GMADA.