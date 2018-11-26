Chandigarh: GMADA to give two more sports complexes to private firms for maintenance

CONCERNED OVER the poor upkeep of sports complexes in the city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to give two of its sports complexes to a private company for maintenance. The process of allotting the work shall be completed till December 3.

According to GMADA officials, two sports complexes in sectors 61 (Phase 7) and 65 (Phase 11) shall be handed over to private companies for operation, maintenance and management of the complexes. An official told Chandigarh Newsline that they had already invited tenders from the private firms.

“We have invited applications till December 3. The technical bids shall be opened on December 4, following which the work shall be allotted. The decision was taken so that the sports complexes could be maintained properly. The bids shall be opened in the presence of the representatives of the applicants at GMADA office. We are satisfied with the work of the firms which are already maintaining our other two sports complexes,” said an official.

Asked whether there would be any change in the fee structure of the players coming to the sports complexes, the officer said that at present there is no change in the fee structure and the private firm shall focus on the upkeep of these buildings. GMADA had already given two sports complexes in Phase 5 and Sector 69 to private companies for maintenance. GMADA has sports complexes in sectors 71, 69, Phase 5, Phase 11 and Phase 9.

In the past, the poor upkeep of the sports complexes was an issue as the players who get trained at these complexes pointed towards the lack of maintenance of the infrastructure. There were issues over the maintenance of the swimming pools in these complexes.