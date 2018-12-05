Chandigarh: GMADA to develop markets in four new sectors

THE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) shall develop four markets for new sectors in the city. The markets shall be ready within a span of six months, following which the sites shall be allotted. GMADA shall rope in a private company this month and the work shall start next month.

Advertising

The markets shall come up in sectors 88, 89, 95 and 96. These are new sectors which were developed along the airport road but the markets were not developed yet. The residents of these sectors have to go to other sectors. It was a long-pending demand of the residents of these areas to develop the markets.

GMADA’s first housing project is Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88. The residents have to come to the city for buying essential items. The sectors are in the developing stage as the people who have plots in these residential areas have started the construction work of their houses. The sectors are also located near the sectors from 76-80 which were developed long ago and have populations of around 50,000.

GMADA shall develop six commercial pockets. Markets shall be developed with a cost of Rs 39.32 crore. The GMADA officials said that they shall carry out the electrical, civil and public health-related works at these markets and then allot the sites which include booth sites and shop-cum-office (SCO) sites at the markets.

Advertising

“The new sectors are now developed but the markets were not developed. With the development of these commercial areas, GMADA shall generate revenue and also develop these areas. We have fixed Rs 44.33 lakh as reserve price for the bidders,” said an official.

Sucha Singh Kalour, the general secretary of Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of sectors 76-80, said that it was their long-pending demand as they have to go to old sectors for buying essential items by covering a distance of 3 km from their houses.