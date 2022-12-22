scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Chandigarh girl becomes first South Asian to become immigration commissioner in US

Kudrat will deal with asylum seekers seeking asylum on the basis of gender-based violence or persecution they have suffered in their home countries.

As a Commissioner, her job would be to advice the Mayor and the Board of Supervisors on immigrant issues in the city and county of SF.

Kudrat Dutta Chaudhary, a young lawyer who hails from Chandigarh, has been appointed the Commissioner of Immigrants Rights at San Francisco. She is the first South Asian to get this position.

Kudrat will deal with asylum seekers seeking asylum on the basis of gender-based violence or persecution they have suffered in their home countries.

As a Commissioner, her job would be to advice the Mayor and the Board of Supervisors on immigrant issues in the city and county of SF.

Explained |What is the US govt’s EAGLE Act, which could benefit Indian immigrants?

The process of becoming a Commissioners requires an application, shortlisting of candidates and then the nominated candidates are given an opportunity to present their candidature to the Rules Committee. The Rules committee then makes final candidature recommendations to the Board of Supervisors and they then vote on it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Chaudhary earned a unanimous vote from the Board of Supervisors for her position.

Chaudhary earned a unanimous vote from the Board of Supervisors for her position.

After graduating from the Army Institute of Law, Kudrat Dutta Chaudhary studied at the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy and graduated with an LL.M in International Laws.

While in graduate school, Chaudhary focussed on Gender Analysis in International law and went on to work as a Gender Rights Specialist at the Law Office of Robert B. Jobe in August 2019.

Advertisement

In San Francisco, she has been very active in advocacy. She heads the women’s march San Francisco and is the first South Asian Commissioner on the Immigrant Rights Commission for the city and county of San Francisco.

Also Read |Indians get more US student visas than any other country in 2022: US Embassy

The Indian Express spoke to Kudrat about her early years in Chandigarh and her motivation for pursuing law.

The Chandigarh connect

I did my primary schooling at Sacred Heart and high school from Vivek. Subsequently, I joined the law programme at the Army Institute of Law. Following my graduation in law, I pursued LL.M from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

What made you take up Law?

Advertisement

I am a very justice oriented person and believe that law is a strong agent to bring societal change. Hence, it wasn’t a tough choice.

What do you like the most about Chandigarh?

As an expat, I believe I have the privilege of only remembering and rejoicing in the best things about Chandigarh and hence I love how green it is, its culture, how small it is (which is also why I love San Francisco) and all the memories that I built in the city.

Opinion |We are Indians — don’t treat NRIs as second-class citizens during polls

What do you dislike about Chandigarh?

If I have to choose one thing I dislike, I’d probably say how small Chandigarh is. That is because knowing everyone can sometimes lead to less opportunities for privacy and making choices that one wants to make personally as opposed to what is expected.

Secret of your success

There is no secret per se. I continue to work towards becoming the best version of myself with the understanding that my life’s purpose is to advocate for those who can’t do it for themselves.

Daily fix

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Lots of water, good sleep and walks with my dog

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 08:30:12 am
Next Story

Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Railways vs Punjab curtailed game set to begin

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close