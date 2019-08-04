Chandigarh girl climbs to second spot in U-11 national squash rankings

With a total of 1485 points, 10-year-old Chandigarh player Sehar Nayar has climbed to the second rank in the girls’ U-11 national rankings by Squash Rackets Federation of India. The youngster has won a total of four titles in the last two months with her latest win coming in the form of Sixth Bengal Open played at Kolkata apart from winning Summer Classic Junior Open, Noida and GSC All India Squash Open, Mumbai last month.

“Winning these three titles has given me a lot of confidence. The main challenge was to get past the higher seeded players in these tournaments and it helped me build my rhythm. The Bengal Open saw players like Vyomika Khandelwal and Chhavi Sarin competing and to score wins against such players is always special. The Summer Classic Junior Open was the highest rated tournament with four stars among the all three and winning the title gave me 540 points, which has helped me to be at the second spot in the national rankings,” shared Nayar, who is a student of Vivek High School, Sector 38.

The youngster, who started playing under her father Saurab Nayar and uncle Vikas Nayar at Chandigarh Club, won the girls’ U-11 title in the Chandigarh State Squash Championship held in June.

Last year, the youngster finished 11th in the Sub-Junior National Championship at Jaipur apart from fifth in Northern India Squash Championship in New Delhi. This year, the youngster finished fifth in Southern Slam, Chennai before finishing fifth in Fourth NSCI All India Junior Open, Mumbai. Nayar will now play in the Otters Club Squash open, Mumbai next and the youngster is confident of winning the title.

“Finishing 11th in the sub-junior nationals last year made me believe that I can win on the national circuit. Apart from my father and coach Saurabh Nayar and uncle Vikas Nayar, I also discuss squash with my elder brother Ishan Nayar, who is also a national-level player. I idolise Chandigarh player Jannia Singh, who represented India in World Junior Squash Championship last year and I also seek tips from her. After the Otters Club Open, I will play in the HCL India Junior Open before I play in the nationals,” shared the youngster.

Her father and coach Saurab Nayar believes that winning the four titles this year has given Seher a lot of confidence. “In the last few months, we have worked on her control and fitness. Earlier she would reach the quarter-finals before losing her momentum. But this year, she has worked on her mental fitness too and winning the three titles on the national circuit will give her a lot of confidence,” shared Saurab.