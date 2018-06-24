Chandigarh: Girl child focus of three-day exhibition by Photojournalist Welfare Association

Vijay Sampla, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment (left) at the exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhavan in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Express photo/Sahil Walia) Vijay Sampla, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment (left) at the exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhavan in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Express photo/Sahil Walia)

Vijay Sampla, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, inaugurated a three-day exhibition by Photojournalist Welfare Association on the theme of girl child at Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, on Saturday.

Photojournalists from across the Tricity submitted over 120 entries and 88 photographs from 49 participants have been showcased here.

The exhibition covered various aspects from the struggle for educational rights as well as depicting women fighting their own fights. Some photographers chose to celebrate women achievers in various walks of life while some mixed the colours of culture in the theme.

Occupying Spaces by Ravi Kumar reflected a father’s dedication as his daughter slept above him and For Your Better by Santokh Singh reflected a mother’s care as a worker swings the cradle her dupatta forms everytime she crosses by.

Sahil Walia captured a young girl holding the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ in the photograph, Leading the Campaign, while Gurmeet Singh clicked an only girl in a class full of boys in Lone Warrior.

Tushar Rai made an interesting combination with Class Atop the Roof and Unmindful of the Top where in the former, girls are studying on a rooftop as water surrounds houses while the latter shows girls studying in a classroom with a damaged roof.

As guests move in the alphabetic order of the photographers’ names, their emotions keep varying while looking at the various themes of a woman’s life. In Father’s Crown, a daughter with tri-coloured hair smiles sitting on her father’s shoulders; Rain or Shade depicts unconditional love of a parent but a girl selling under the shade of an umbrella reflects the pain of a child having to earn a living rather than spending on sweets and toys.

Akhilesh Kumar, President, PJWA, said, “This is the second time we have organised an exhibition centred around the girl child. Last year, we could not get a good response with just 40 exhibits but this time I am glad to share the number has doubled and we received an overwhelming response.”

He further stated that a few journalists hailing from Tricity have also submitted entries from other parts of the country and abroad too. He added that the association would like to include participation from other regions, if resources allow.

A few participants also submitted pictures on the theme of Sports and Swachh Bharat. Over 200 people attended the event and interestingly, most came with their families. The organisers are expecting an even higher turnout on Sunday. Kirron Kher, MP, Chandigarh, and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, also attended the exhibition later in the day.

