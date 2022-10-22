scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Gifting ideas change in post-Covid Chandigarh

"Emerging stories about adulterated food items are also contributing to healthy gifting ideas. “It is not just that people have become health-conscious post Covid," Brij Mohan, a trader based in Sector 26 grain market said.

diwali gifts,diwali gift ideas,diwali gift items,diwali gift packs,diwali gifts online,best diwali gift,happy diwali gift,diwali chocolate,diwali chocolate boxes,deepavali gift,,diwali presents, diwali, Diwali 2021, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali 2021 Gifts, Diwali shopping, Diwali gifts, Maa Lakshmi Puja, Deepawali, Deepawali 2021, Diwali celebration, Diwali 2021, Diwali 2021 gifts, Diwali 2021 gifting ideas, Diwali 2021 gift ideas, Diwali gift ideas, Diwali gift ideas under rs 1000, Diwali gift ideas under rs 1500Emerging stories about adulterated food items are also contributing to healthy gifting ideas (Photo credit: Pixabay)

As city and surrounding areas celebrate Diwali without restrictions after a hiatus of two years, gifting trends have changed in the post Covid scenario. From gym memberships to diet and fitness packages, literacy programmes to salon packages and immunity boosting drinks, people across the city have found innovative ways of gifting loved ones this Diwali. While some people are giving hand-made paintings, others are choosing appliances. However, a lot of people are choosing to focus on the health of their loved ones due to the pandemic.

Preeti who runs an aerobics and fitness centre said, “There are people who are going to join my class from November 1 as they have been gifted a fitness package at my centre. Some have been given a three month package and some a six month one. I believe post Covid, there has been a tectonic shift towards fitness and people feel this is the best gift one can give. Even the other person is happy to accept it”.

Shreya Goel who runs chain of diet clinics, said, “I feel it is ‘health wali Diwali’ or ‘nutrition wali Diwali this year. This Diwali, after Covid, without restrictions, is very different and people have are focusing on health. Many are giving diet packages as gifts. People are really aware in the Tricity. These gifts are being liked by people a lot. They feel it is something beneficial”.

Emerging stories about adulterated food items are also contributing to healthy gifting ideas. “It is not just that people have become health-conscious post Covid. A lot of adulteration in sweets is being reported these days. People are now choosing fruits, like a crate of apples, over sweets,” Brij Mohan, a trader based in Sector 26 grain market said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

‘Handmade gifts are valuable’

More from Chandigarh

Justice (retd) MMS Bedi has made hand-made paintings for his loved ones. He said, “Those who value hand-made gift will cherish these a lot. I gave a choice to my loved ones to select any painting of their choice. An artist feels happy when his work is appreciated by friends.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:59:12 am
Next Story

Rozgar Mela: Nearly 20,000 people to receive appointment letters under govt’s recruitment drive

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement