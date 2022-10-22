Gifting ideas change in post-Covid Chandigarh

As city and surrounding areas celebrate Diwali without restrictions after a hiatus of two years, gifting trends have changed in the post Covid scenario. From gym memberships to diet and fitness packages, literacy programmes to salon packages and immunity boosting drinks, people across the city have found innovative ways of gifting loved ones this Diwali. While some people are giving hand-made paintings, others are choosing appliances. However, a lot of people are choosing to focus on the health of their loved ones due to the pandemic.

Preeti who runs an aerobics and fitness centre said, “There are people who are going to join my class from November 1 as they have been gifted a fitness package at my centre. Some have been given a three month package and some a six month one. I believe post Covid, there has been a tectonic shift towards fitness and people feel this is the best gift one can give. Even the other person is happy to accept it”.

Shreya Goel who runs chain of diet clinics, said, “I feel it is ‘health wali Diwali’ or ‘nutrition wali Diwali this year. This Diwali, after Covid, without restrictions, is very different and people have are focusing on health. Many are giving diet packages as gifts. People are really aware in the Tricity. These gifts are being liked by people a lot. They feel it is something beneficial”.

Emerging stories about adulterated food items are also contributing to healthy gifting ideas. “It is not just that people have become health-conscious post Covid. A lot of adulteration in sweets is being reported these days. People are now choosing fruits, like a crate of apples, over sweets,” Brij Mohan, a trader based in Sector 26 grain market said.

‘Handmade gifts are valuable’

Justice (retd) MMS Bedi has made hand-made paintings for his loved ones. He said, “Those who value hand-made gift will cherish these a lot. I gave a choice to my loved ones to select any painting of their choice. An artist feels happy when his work is appreciated by friends.