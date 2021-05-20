Chandigarh gets two more mini Covid care centres

Health workers take swab sample for COVID-19 testing under a tree near Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Chandigarh on Thursday saw two new Covid care centres being inaugurated by VP Singh Badnore, UT administrator and Manoj Kumar Parida, adviser to the administrator.

The first Covid centre that started operations on Thursday is a 50-bed facility that has come up in the Sports Complex of Sector 43. The facility, which was built by social organisations United Sikhs and Karan Gilhotra Foundation, has oxygen pipelines attached to each of its 50 beds.

“We are also ready with 50 Oxygen Concentrators that have arrived at the site and will be used to serve patients as and when the need arises. A team of doctors and nurses have been appointed to take care of the patients and medical help will be available 24×7. All required vital medicines and medical equipment are at hand at the Covid-19 Care Centre. We have also made arrangements for clean drinking water and food at the site. Apart from food supplies, our team is ready with PPE kits, gloves, masks, sanitisers, and first aid kits,” Gilhotra said.

Appreciating the involvement of city-based philanthropists and NGOs in setting up such mini Covid care centres, Badnore said that such centres will lend a helping hand to the administration in combatting the ongoing Covid crisis in a better and coordinated manner. He also said the proper upkeep of all these centres in Chandigarh must be ensured, along with other requirements, including uninterrupted oxygen supply.

The second such centre that was inaugurated on Thursday is a free 50 bed Covid hospital that has been set up at Sector 8, Chandigarh, by social organisation Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, and team. The centre, members of the NGO said, is studded with a recreation, games room and “was dedicated more as a healing and health center than a hospital with Oxygen facility up to L-2 level.”

Amar Vivek Aggarwal, one of the trustees of Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, stated, “This 50 bed free Covid Care hospital at the Sports Complex of Government Senior Secondary School Sector 8, Chandigarh will help the poor and the under-privileged, particularly people from the rural areas. The center will also aid people coming from neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana for treatment. Our attempt was to provide the best of facilities available, without any charges.”

He added, “The center has indoor games like carrom, ludo for recreation of patients. It will also have ruhani music and television screens playing positive videos. It also has CCTVs, WiFi, Intercoms, and public address system. Patients will also have ample space to take long walks outside in the fresh air and sunlight.”

Patients will be given food, fruits and liquids in addition to the requisite medicines, so that they are able to deal with the disease better while not having to worry about the financial aspects.

“All the patients shall be provided a free kit containing essential items, which contains toiletries. The organization has made arrangements of oxygen cylinders, oximeters, essential medical equipment, and supplies to run its operations smoothly. It has already engaged right doctors, 12 nurses and an adequate number of paramedical and support staff,” Aggarwal said