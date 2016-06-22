Chandigarh gets pre-monsoon showers

Over the last few days, the city has been receiving undistributed rainfall over certain regions, which is characteristic to the arrival of the pre-monsoon showers. Over the last few days, the city has been receiving undistributed rainfall over certain regions, which is characteristic to the arrival of the pre-monsoon showers.

AS THE city witnessed good rainfall Tuesday morning, the arrival of pre-monsoon showers was confirmed by the Chandigarh Meteorological Department Tuesday. The department has forecast that monsoon was now likely to arrive in the city by the month-end.

“As the pre-monsoon reached the tricity on Monday, conditions appear favorable for the timely onset of monsoon by the last week of June,” stated Director of Chandigarh Met Department Surender Paul. As of Tuesday, south west monsoon has now also advanced into Jammu & Kashmir, which will result in the monsoon arriving in Punjab nearly by the end of this month.

Over the last few days, the city has been receiving undistributed rainfall over certain regions, which is characteristic to the arrival of the pre-monsoon showers. On Tuesday morning, the city witnessed good rainfall in several areas across the city. Nearly three mm rainfall was recorded, but no significant change in the day temperature was recorded. On Tuesday, the maximum recorded temperature was 35.3 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum recorded temperature was 25.8 degree Celsius.

Watch Video: What’s making news

“Undistributed rainfall is normally witnessed during the pre-monsoon showers. Due to the development of local thunder in certain areas only, the rainfall is undistributed for now,” an official from the Met Department told Chandigarh Newsline.

However, the scanty rainfall has also resulted in an increase in the humidity index in the city over the past two days. On Tuesday, the humidity index ranged between 60 and 92 per cent due to the moisture-laden easterly winds. For the next three-four days, the Met department has predicted the possibility of rain and thundershowers in the city, with cloudy conditions persisting across regions of the city.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely to occur in regions of Punjab and Haryana over the next 36 hours.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App