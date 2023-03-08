scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Chandigarh gets new road safety centre

This centre will function as the lead agency in road safety as per directions of a Supreme Court committee on Road Safety.

chandigarh road safety, indian expressThe centre will function as the lead agency in road safety as per directions of a Supreme Court committee on Road Safety. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Chandigarh gets new road safety centre
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE CHANDIGARH Centre of Excellence in Road Safety (CCERS), under Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS), was inaugurated in the building of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, on Tuesday. Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the centre in the presence of other senior officers.

This centre, officials said, will mainly assist in the identification of black spots and their removal, undertake traffic simulation studies for management of traffic and easing congestion, help in accident investigation and analysis and also undertake data analytics and review of policy to develop communication strategy.

This centre will function as the lead agency in road safety as per directions of a Supreme Court committee on Road Safety.

New centre not disabled friendly

Interestingly, the new Centre of Excellence in Road Safety, which was thrown open on Tuesday, did not have a ramp to facilitate differently-abled people.

Also Read
Increased temperature force migratory birds to return early
Ludhiana rape
Ludhiana: MP native gets RI for life for rape, murder of five-year old girl
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
kultar singh, punjab assembly, indian express
3 ministers absent in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Speaker reminds them of Questi...

On Tuesday, road safety expert, Harman Sidhu, who is wheel-chair bound, raised the issue of the centre not having a ramp, right after its inauguration. Sidhu said, “There was no ramp through which a wheelchair or a physically disabled person could enter the building. Two of my colleagues had to help me get access to the building. It is a new building, which should have been constructed keeping in view the needs of disabled people, which is a must as per the guidelines of the Government of India. I raised my point in the presence of Chandigarh Chief Engineer, OP Ojha on Tuesday.”

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 08:45 IST
Next Story

Indian national on alleged molestation trial at Yoga Centre in Singapore

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close