Chandigarh gets new road safety centre

THE CHANDIGARH Centre of Excellence in Road Safety (CCERS), under Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS), was inaugurated in the building of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, on Tuesday. Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the centre in the presence of other senior officers.

This centre, officials said, will mainly assist in the identification of black spots and their removal, undertake traffic simulation studies for management of traffic and easing congestion, help in accident investigation and analysis and also undertake data analytics and review of policy to develop communication strategy.

This centre will function as the lead agency in road safety as per directions of a Supreme Court committee on Road Safety.

New centre not disabled friendly

Interestingly, the new Centre of Excellence in Road Safety, which was thrown open on Tuesday, did not have a ramp to facilitate differently-abled people.

On Tuesday, road safety expert, Harman Sidhu, who is wheel-chair bound, raised the issue of the centre not having a ramp, right after its inauguration. Sidhu said, “There was no ramp through which a wheelchair or a physically disabled person could enter the building. Two of my colleagues had to help me get access to the building. It is a new building, which should have been constructed keeping in view the needs of disabled people, which is a must as per the guidelines of the Government of India. I raised my point in the presence of Chandigarh Chief Engineer, OP Ojha on Tuesday.”