Chandigarh gets two new police sub-divisions

Chandigarh on Wednesday got two new police sub-divisions with Home Secretary of UT Administration, Nitish Kumar Yadav, releasing an order deeming south-west and north-east as the two new sub-divisons.

With this, Chandigarh now has a total five police sub-divisions.

As per the new order, sub-division Central will have PS 17, PS 03, PS 11, and PS Sarangpur under it. Sub-division East will include PS 26, PS 19, and PS Industrial Area. Sub-division South will include PS 34, PS 49, and PS 31. Sub-division south-west will include PS 36, PS 39, and PS Maloya, whereas sub-division north-east will have PS Manimajra, PS IT Park, and PS Mauli Jagran.

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh Police

The Chandigarh Police, in a major reshuffle on Wednesday, also transferred two Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), eight Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), 19 inspectors, and seven other policemen.

Among the ASPs, Shruti Arora has been given the charge of SDPO South, Mridul has been given the charge of SDPO south-west from ASP Operation.

The DSP’s who were transferred included, Uday Pal, who has been transferred from DSP security to SDPO East; Sukhwinder Pal Singh has been transferred from DSP Traffic to SDPO north-east; Charanjit Singh has been given the charge of SDPO Central.

In the list of DSPs, Jasbir Singh has been given the charge of DSP Security Headquarter and Operation Cell; Devinder Sharma has been transferred from DSP Security to DSP District Crime Cell; Sita Devi has been transferred from DSP Training to DSP Women and Child Support Unit (W&CSU); Amrao Singh has been transferred from DSP W&CSU to DSP Home Guards; and DSP Gurmukh Singh has been transferred from SDPO East to DSP Security and Senior SO of DGP UT.

Among the major postings of inspectors, Ram Rattan has been transferred from SHO PS 17 to SHO PS Industrial Area; Om Prakash has been transferred from SHO PS Maloya to SHO PS 17; Rohit Kumar has been transferred from SHO PS Mauli Jagran to SHO PS Sarangpur; Jaiveer Singh Rana has been transferred from EOW to SHO PS Maulijagran; Jaspal Singh has been given the charge of SHO PS Maloya; Ranjit Singh has been given the charge of SHO PS 31; Jaspal Singh has been transferred to SHO PS 36; Ashok Kumar will be the new SHO PS 39; Jai Parkash will be new SHO PS 49; woman inspector, Mini, will be the new SHO PS 19 and Devinder Singh has been given the charge of SHO PS 34.

Apart from it, seven other policemen and women, have been temporarily transferred to PCR, Traffic, and vigilance wing.