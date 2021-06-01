Chandigarh gets a breather: Shops can now stay open till 4 pm

It was decided that all shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Chandigarh Administration Monday extended Covid restrictions in the city, with modifications like extension of timings for shops to open.

“It was decided to continue the existing restrictions until 6 AM on June 9 (Wednesday) but with modifications,” the administration said in a statement.

It was decided that all shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 4 pm. Also, all sports facilities will be opened to sports persons, who can utilise the infrastructure by strictly following covid protocol. However, swimming pools and gyms will remain closed, the UT decided.

It was also stated that though barber shops/salons will be allowed to open only for hair-cutting. However, spa and massage centres, where physical contact is involved will continue to be closed.

90% health staff at PGI inoculated, SERO survey soon

Dr Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER stated almost 90 per cent of the health staff at PGI has been vaccinated. He added that they have 232 covid cases in PGIMER, out of which 37 belong to Chandigarh, 112 to Punjab, 39 to Haryana, 28 to Himachal Pradesh, and 16 from other states. He also mentioned that the positivity rate found in the samples collected from Chandigarh was 6.15 per cent; whereas for other states it was 9.87 per cent. He further mentioned that they have 135 patients suffering from Mucormycosis.

The Administrator directed them to expedite setting up of oxygen plant (PSA) and also to start conducting Sero-Survey.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH-32 stated that they have tested 6,841 covid samples, out of which 249 were found positive taking the positivity rate to 3.6 per cent. She also mentioned that there has been nil wastage of vaccines, adding that all Covid patients under home isolation have been contacted and medicines have been provided to them.

Sector 45 hospital to be converted into paediatric Covid centre

It was also decided that the hospital in Sector 45 will be converted into an exclusive paediatric Covid hospital.

The Administrator expressed concern about the plight of the children, who have lost their parents due to Covid, adding that school fees of all such children be exempted and if any child needs accommodation in the Administration’s welfare home, the same will be provided free of cost.

He also directed Nitika Pawar, Secretary Social Welfare to prepare a comprehensive scheme in consultation with Sub-Committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council, so that the affected are be fully rehabilitated.

Vinod P Kavle, Secretary Food and Supply was directed to ensure that the ration being distributed under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMJKAY) Scheme reaches beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Administrator directed Sanjay Beniwal, Director General of Police to ensure that proper security is available in all medical institutions, to ensure health officials feel protected and can work without fear. He also directed him to ensure that Covid protocol is strictly followed in the city.