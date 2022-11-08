scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Chandigarh gets 40 new AC e-buses; 20 more to ply on inter-state routes

The Union government had sanctioned 80 electric buses for UT Chandigarh under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme.

chandigarh ac buses, indian expressBanwarilal Purohit on Monday flagged off 60 air-conditioned electric buses, in two batches, 40 of which will ply within the city. (File Representational Photo)

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday flagged off 60 air-conditioned electric buses, in two batches, 40 of which will ply within the city.

The remaining 20 will be used on long routes.

After flagging off the buses on Monday, Purohit said that the 20 buses selected for inter-state operations was delivered to Chandigarh as part of an agreement signed in March 2022 with M/s Tata Motors. These buses will ply from ISBT-43 and ISBT-17 to Pathankot, Batala, Fatehabad, Amritsar, Abohar, Katra, Manali, Ludhiana, Shimla, Jaipur, Jhajjar and Haridwar.

These new air-conditioned buses, as per UT officials, adhere to the latest emission standards, BS-VI, and have latest electronically controlled diesel engines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

The remaining 40 intra-city buses flagged off on Monday was delivered to Chandigarh under an agreement signed with M/s Volvo Eicher in February 2022. The first lot of five buses out of these, were flagged off by Union Home Minister on July 30 this year, and have already entered commercial operations. On Monday, the remaining electric buses were flagged off and these vehicles will cover routes from New Maloya Colony to Ram Darbar and Manimajra, ISBT-43 to Manimajra and Behlana, and Maloya to Mansa Devi.

The Union government had sanctioned 80 electric buses for UT Chandigarh under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme. The first lot of 40 buses were launched last year and have entered commercial operations from November, 2021 onward.

According to the data available with The Indian Express, as many as 50 lakh passengers have travelled on electric buses that were introduced in Chandigarh last year, thereby leading to 4.28 lakh litres of diesel being saved.

On a daily basis, approximately 15,500 passengers in Chandigarh travel in the mini electric buses that were flagged off in September last year.

Advertisement

The electric buses, since their introduction, have quickly become the preferred choice of commute for passengers. The transport department has plans to replace all diesel buses in the Tricity with electric ones by 2027-2028.

Data obtained by The Indian Express showed that the electric buses in Chandigarh together have logged around 21.50 lakh kilometres and have saved 4.28 lakh litres of diesel till September this year.

AVERAGE PASSENGER RIDERSHIP

More from Chandigarh

Chandigarh buses saw a daily average ridership of 95,000 passengers during the last year, while the electric buses saw an average of 15,500 passengers riding them daily, data showed.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 08:10:46 am
Next Story

Six years on, demonetisation must be seen as independent India’s greatest economic folly

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement