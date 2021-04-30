Chandigarh gets 20 MT of oxygen a day, PGIMER plans another plant

The requirement of oxygen for PGIMER is met from a separate quota. (File)

THE Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has fixed a daily quota of 20 MT of medical oxygen for UT. PGI too has plans to install an oxygen plant at the Institute, to meet the rising demand.

The medical oxygen is being utilised for Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) and the Covid Hospital, Sector 48.

Yashpal Garg, nodal officer for oxygen supplies in UT, says that apart from the above, private hospitals also need O2. The requirement of oxygen for PGIMER is met from a separate quota.

“Here I would like to clarify that there is no shortage of medical oxygen,” says Garg. To ensure regular and uninterrupted supply of oxygen to both government and private health care systems in Chandigarh, it has been decided that a sufficient quantity of medical oxygen, out of the 20 MT quota of UT, will be provided to private vendors for the purpose of re-filling cylinders.

The re-filling and other items will be provided at the same rates, as approved for GMCH-32.

Garg added that in case any private health care institute is facing any regarding the supply of oxygen, they can contact Dr. Manjit Singh, Medical Officer GMSH-16 on his mobile number 9463488086. Further, a WhatsApp group has also been created for better coordination of oxygen supply. Efforts, added Garg, are being made to include a few more private vendors to supply medical oxygen in cylinders for which liquid oxygen will be provided by UT.